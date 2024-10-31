Integrating Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) into Development: Effectiveness of DRR Investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan





ORIGINAL RESEARCH article

Front. Environ. Sci.

Sec. Interdisciplinary Climate Studies

Volume 12 – 2024 | doi: 10.3389/fenvs.2024.1474344

This article is part of the research topic Vulnerability, adaptation and human settlements to climate change. See all 8 articles

Provisionally accepted

1 Center for Disaster Preparedness and Management, University of Peshawar, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan 2 Defense and Security, Rabdan Academy, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Abu Bhabi, United Arab Emirates 3 Department of Atmospheric and Ocean Sciences and Institute of Atmospheric Sciences Science, Fudan University, Shanghai, China, Shanghai, China 4 Department of Geography and Geomatics, University of Peshawar, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan

The final, formatted version of the article will be published soon.

As a low-income country, Pakistan is particularly vulnerable to various natural and man-made disasters, which have significant consequences on the environment and human life. A significant portion of the provincial budget is allocated to disaster response and recovery efforts. Prioritizing investments in disaster risk reduction (DRR) is essential to protect lives and properties. Although there is a complex relationship between investments made before and after disasters and their DRR effectiveness, this dynamic remains insufficiently understood in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. The present study was designed to analyze development budgeting for DRR during the financial years 2000-2022 in KP province. Sen's slope estimator and modified Mann-Kendall tests were used to determine the significant trend, while the correlation coefficient test was used to find the correlation between investment in DRR and induced damages by disasters, such as deaths, injuries and damaged homes. The study results reveal that the occurrence of disasters influences post-disaster expenditures in KP province, with a significant negative correlation between expenditures and disaster-related damages, implying that increased investment in DRR has significantly reduces the consequences of disasters. To minimize vulnerability to future disasters, the province should integrate risk-sensitive planning across all sectoral departments at the local, district and provincial levels, guided by a risk-informed development approach. This proactive strategy would integrate disaster resilience into development activities, ensuring that each sector aligns with the principles of risk reduction and sustainable growth.

Keywords: Disaster risk reduction, Disaster risk financing, Disaster risk governance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan

Received: August 1, 2024; Accepted: October 31, 2024.

Copyright: 2024 Khan, Ali, Ullah, Jan, Ullah and Khan. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY) license. Use, distribution, or reproduction in other forums is permitted, provided that the original author(s) or licensor is credited and the original publication in this journal is cited, in accordance with accepted academic practice. No use, distribution or reproduction other than in accordance with these conditions is authorized.

* Correspondence: Imran Khan, Center for Disaster Preparedness and Management, University of Peshawar, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Waheed Ullah, Defense and Security, Rabdan Academy, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Abu Bhabi, United Arab Emirates

Disclaimer: All claims expressed in this article are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily represent those of their affiliated organizations or those of the publisher, editors, and reviewers. Any product that may be reviewed in this article or any claim that may be made by its manufacturer is not guaranteed or endorsed by the publisher.

