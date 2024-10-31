The View's Sunny Hostin Slams Donald Trump's Garbage Truck Stunt





Sunny Hostin is not here for the “gaslighting” of Donald Trump and called him out on The View following his garbage truck stunt.

The ABC talk show addressed Trump's latest political stunt, which involved riding in a garbage truck and wearing reflective clothing at his latest rally.

“Stop trying to co-opt this argument that he is now the victim. It’s gas to the tenth degree,” Hostin said during the Thursday, Oct. 31, episode while wearing a top that read “Proud Puerto Rican.” “I hope Americans recognize what’s happening.”

Trump's political stunt is an attempt to change the narrative following his rally at Madison Square Garden last weekend, when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a shameful “joke” referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island garbage.”

In the wake of the fallout, US President Joe Biden denounced the “demonization of Latinos” by people associated with the Trump campaign like Hinchcliffe.

“The Puerto Rican I know, the Puerto Rico I live in… in my home state of Delaware. They are good, honest people,” Biden said in a call with the Hispanic advocacy group Voto Latino. “The only trash I see floating around out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unacceptable and un-American. This is totally contrary to everything we have done, everything we have been.

Biden's remarks were twisted and his detractors took the opportunity to say that he was calling people who voted for Trump “trash.” The White House said Biden's reference to “partisans” was a reference to “partisans,” referring to Hinchcliffe.

Biden himself has since clarified that comment with an article on which is the only word I can think of to describe.” he.”

Trump and his campaign took advantage of this confusion to redirect the conversation and “own” the term, as he explained at his rally.

“One of my aides came up and said, 'Sir, you know the word trash is the hottest thing right now,'” Trump said at his rally when approached about drive a garbage truck.

On The View, Hostin reminded viewers that Trump “owns that language.” He owns this rhetoric because he is the one who introduced it. He was the one who, at his rally, had a comedian talking about Puerto Rico as a garbage island.

The show then showed clips of Trump referring to America as trash.

At recent rallies, Trump has repeatedly called America “trash.” During an appearance in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, October 29, while delivering anti-immigration remarks, Trump claimed that crime in Venezuela was down “because their criminals are being taken to the United States of America, it “It’s like we’re a giant trash can, that’s what they do.” treat us like.

Watch The View discuss Donald Trump and the garbage truck below.

