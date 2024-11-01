Trump statues appear in DC, Philadelphia and PortlandExBulletin





Pedestrians look at a statue of Donald Trump behind Gerhard Marcks' Maja sculpture in Maja Park in Philadelphia.

Caroline Gutman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Controversial statues mocking former President Donald Trump aren't just sprouting up in Washington, D.C.: Similar structures have spread to other cities in recent days.

Last week, two bronze-colored statues caused a stir when they suddenly appeared in the nation's capital.

First, a replica of former House Speaker Nancy Pelois' office, defaced by a pile of poop, was placed in view of the U.S. Capitol. Her plaque explains that it honors the brave men and women who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 to loot, urinate and defecate in these hallowed halls in order to overturn an election.

Then, over the weekend, a plaza near the White House suddenly became host to a tall sculpture of a hand holding a tiki torch, reminiscent of the torches that white supremacists held at the deadly Unite the Right rally of 2017. His plaque dedicates it to Trump and the very good people he courageously defended during their march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

It turns out that two other satirical statues briefly appeared in Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon, around the same time.

Both feature a life-size model of a costumed Trump, were placed near an existing statue of a woman, and are titled In Honor of a Lifetime of Sexual Assault. He shows it with a closed-mouth smile and a hand curled in what could be interpreted as a suggestive gesture.

The plates also cite the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape, in which a hot mic filmed him telling then-host Billy Bush that he was kissing women and grabbing them between their legs without permission, in terms rude.

[W]When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything, Trump said in the clip, released a month before the 2016 election. It earned him plenty of criticism but didn't keep him out of the White House.

Dozens of women have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct dating back to the 1970s, which he has denied.

Former Sports Illustrated model Stacey Williams became the latest to accuse Trump of inappropriate sexual behavior last week, alleging he groped her in 1993 in front of Jeffrey Epstein, who was later convicted of sexual offenses. Another writer, E. Jean Carroll, sued Trump twice for defamation after he denied sexually assaulting her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in 1996, for which a jury found him liable in 2023.

The Trump statue appeared on a Portland sidewalk on Sunday, an arm's length from a sculpture of a naked woman that has been there since 1975.

This sculpture, Kvinneakt (Norwegian for naked woman), has its own history: it was featured in the Expose Yourself to Art poster in the 1970s, which showed future Portland Mayor Bud Clark showing the woman in a raincoat.

Decades later, the figure of Trump towering over the woman, with the bases of the two statues touching, made for a strikingly similar image. But it didn't last long.

The Trump statue was decapitated mid-afternoon, according to KOIN, and bystanders took it apart piece by piece throughout the day until only one golden shoe remained. .

At least one of the culprits was Portland City Council candidate and fearless Trump supporter Brandon Farley.

Farley tweeted a video of himself arriving at the scene of the already headless statue and ripping off what he described as the slanderous plaque, eventually ripping it off completely.

The second Trump statue was also short-lived.

He arrived at Maja Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to WHYY's BillyPenn. It was placed about 15 feet behind and facing Maja, a statue of a naked woman with her eyes closed and her arms raised above her head.

The Maja was sculpted by German artist Gerhard Marcks in the 1940s and installed in the park in 2021.

City workers took down the Trump statue and put it in a van before noon, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

It is unclear whether the same artist(s) are behind all four installations. But the style of the bronze sculptures and the tone and font of the accompanying plaques appear almost identical.

The DC sculptures are intended to express the principles of democracy, justice and freedom, a group called Civic Crafted LLC wrote in its request to display them in DC. The National Park Service granted them a permit to display the torch until Thursday and the office until the next. Wednesday, the day after election day.

