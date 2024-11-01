Ankara remains silent on EU criticism of Turkey over Russia and Hamas

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

The European Union's 2024 report on Turkey presents criticism of the country's foreign policy, particularly for its non-alignment with EU foreign policy interests. The report, prepared by the European Commission, highlights areas where Turkey's actions are considered incompatible with EU values ​​and policies, including its approach to Cyprus and its relations with the Hamas and Russia. Ankara considers the report unfair but has chosen to remain silent on criticism of Hamas and Russia, unlike in previous years.

According to the report, there are concerns about Turkey's foreign policy decisions in recent years, particularly its stance towards Russia and Hamas. The EU says Turkey's support for Hamas and its refusal to impose sanctions on Russia put it at odds with EU foreign policy. Despite EU sanctions against Russia over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the report said Turkey maintains economic and political ties with Russia, including expanded trade and energy deals.

Turkey Report 2024

Ankara previously announced that it would not participate in sanctions imposed on Moscow by the United States and the European Union because of its dependence on Russia for natural gas and also because Turkey is a favorite destination of millions of Russian tourists. However, an overlooked reality in the report is that many European companies are evading sanctions against Russia via Turkey. In particular, a significant number of Turkish companies continue to transport products of European companies to Russia by land.

The EU further criticizes Turkey's response to Hamas, the Palestinian group that the EU considers a terrorist organization. Following Hamas' attack on Israel in 2023, Turkey publicly supported Hamas, a stance which the EU report says is in direct opposition to the EU's position on terrorism in the Middle East. -East. These positions, the EU claims, highlight Turkey's 360-degree foreign policy which, according to the report, prioritizes its own strategic interests over alignment with the EU.

Turkey does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization but rather a liberation movement. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan frequently asserts that Israel's actions go beyond simply occupying Gaza, emphasizing that Hamas defends not only Gaza but also Islamic lands, including Turkey.

The report also addresses Turkey's continued refusal to recognize the Republic of Cyprus, an EU member state, as a serious obstacle to relations, saying that Turkish proposals for the future of Cyprus do not take into account the desires of the Cypriots and ignore international frameworks for resolving the conflict. By advocating a two-state solution, Turkey defies both EU and UN principles on this issue. The EU highlights that this is a key issue hampering good neighborly relations, which are vital for Turkey's progress in EU membership.

The EU report concludes by emphasizing that Turkey needs to make more significant changes in these areas if it is to align with EU standards and move forward in the accession process. The EU calls on Turkey to realign its foreign policy, meet EU expectations on security and cooperation and improve relations with Cyprus in order to support peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

In addition to foreign policy issues, the EU report highlights serious concerns about Turkey's judicial independence, human rights record and treatment of civil society organizations. The EU says Turkey's judicial system lacks independence, citing government pressure on judges and prosecutors, which the report says has weakened the rule of law. EU notes that human rights violations persist, particularly against journalists, activists and political opponents prosecuted under sweeping anti-terrorism laws, which EU urges Turkey to reform in line with standards European.

The report further criticizes the restrictions imposed on civil society organizations in Türkiye. According to the EU, these organizations face intense pressure, limited funding and frequent audits, particularly if they defend human rights or receive foreign funding. The EU says these restrictions stifle freedom of expression and assembly, fundamental values ​​it expects from candidate countries.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in a written statement issued on October 31, rejected the EU's 2024 report on Turkey, calling it unfair in its assessment of Turkey's political situation. Unlike in previous years, the ministry did not react with a harsh reaction. He highlighted the report's positive recognitions, particularly Turkey's economic achievements and the alignment of its legislation with EU standards. The ministry expressed satisfaction with the report's mention of Turkey's constructive role in the Eastern Mediterranean and its improving relations with Greece, urging the EU to remove long-standing political barriers to Turkey-Greece relations. EU.

Notably, the ministry's response did not address EU criticism related to Turkey's positions towards Hamas and Russia.