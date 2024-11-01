Robert Jenrick: shapeshifter or ideologue?

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Who is the real Robert Jenrick? As the race to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party drags on over the summer and autumn, this question looms large over the debates.

The 42-year-old Newark congressman has been both a frontrunner and an underdog in this campaign. He led the field in MP support for much of the race, but trailed compatriot Kemi Badenoch in head-to-head member polls, which will ultimately crown the winner on Saturday November 2.

Its political positioning is difficult to define broadly. Elected in a by-election in 2014, Jenrick was initially a pro-Remain Cameron loyalist; then Boris Johnson's buccaneer millennial housing secretary, who wrote essays in favor of One Nation conservatism; then a trusted ally of Rishi Sunak, who sent him to the Home Office as immigration minister. It took him just over a year to commission the painting of a mural of cartoon characters at a migrant detention center in Kent, on the grounds that it was too welcoming. When he resigned in December 2023, Jenrick cited deep disagreements with the government over its Rwanda bill, which he considered insufficiently strict to address the challenge of illegal immigration.

Since then, this former centrist has presented himself as an anti-immigration champion. It was embraced by the most right-wing Brexit wing of the fractured Conservative Party, winning the support of Mark Francois, Edward Leigh and Suella Braverman, as well as his mentor Sir John Hayes. In a survey by the People's Conservatives group, the movement founded by Liz Truss and her Jenrick allies emerged as the favorite to lead the party.

Andrew Marr called Jenrick a very ambitious vagueness; critics at Westminster describe him as a shape-shifter, a populist willing to say whatever it takes to win now (he can always go back later). His nickname before becoming a possible successor to Sunak was Robert Generic. A softer interpretation from supportive MPs is that he was radicalized during his time at the Home Office, seeing up close how dysfunctional the British immigration system had become and that his Damascene conversion is authentic. Regardless, the absence of a centrist candidate in the last two elections (after the unexpected elimination of James Cleverly) has made this race a race between two right-wingers, each promising to be able to unite the party broken and bring him back to victory by returning to true conservative values.

Jenricks’ journey is a synthesis of the thorny and often contradictory dynamics of British social class and geography. His father was a gas fitter from Manchester who later set up his own business selling chimneys, his mother a secretary from Liverpool. Both left school at 16. Jenrick grew up just outside Telford, Shropshire. Some would say, with a little snobbery, [that this was] a boring, provincial place to grow up, he admits. He talked about the lack of money, his parents anxiously discussing the family finances at the dinner table.

But when his grandfather died, his grandmother used part of the life insurance payout she received to send Jenrick and his sister to private school, putting him on a very different trajectory. He went to study history at Cambridge, then trained as a corporate lawyer, before joining the luxury auction house Christies. There he met his wife, an Israeli-born partner in a British law firm who grew up in the United States. The couple have three daughters and several homes, including a 9ft townhouse in Westminster and the Grade 1 listed Eye Manor in Herefordshire.

This property portfolio raised eyebrows when Jenrick was appointed housing and communities secretary by Johnson in 2019, with rumors he was too out of touch to understand the scale of the housing crisis. But those who worked with him at the time say Jenrick quickly understood the impact of the planning system, depriving young people of the opportunity to afford housing. He wanted to shake up the planning system because he saw it as the main obstacle to economic growth, one of them told me. He had the zeal of a radical reformer. It was both right and courageous, but it put him at odds with Tory backbenchers.

When Jenrick was kicked out of Johnson's cabinet in September 2021, critics pointed to various scandals. These included a brouhaha over which of his houses was his primary residence during the first Covid lockdown, and his intervention in a planning decision in January 2020 granting the developer (who happened to be a Tory donor alongside which Jenrick had recently sat at a dinner). approving a billion project the day before a rule change meant it would have faced an infrastructure tax of 30-50 million. (The controversy lasted for months, and the decision was eventually overturned in 2021, then greenlit again in August 2024.) But Jenricks' allies argue that Johnson sacked him because of pressure from Nimby's Tory MPs over his radical overhaul of planning. Michael Gove, who replaced him, quickly shelved the reforms. Jenrick called this decision probably the biggest public policy mistake of the last legislature. The Conservatives' failure on housebuilding over the past 14 years was a key factor in Jenricks' analysis of why the party suffered such a catastrophic defeat.

His other diagnosis is immigration. Jenrick's allies say he entered the department with an open mind and found it in his words in ashes. Crossings in small boats multiplied; a crisis was brewing at the overflowing migrant center in Manston, Kent, with reports of a diphtheria outbreak; the out-of-control backlog of asylum applications meant hotels were requisitioned at the last minute to house migrants awaiting processing; and meanwhile, legal migration was reaching record levels.

The department he entered was completely destroyed, an ally recalls. The brutal reality he faced would have alarmed anyone. Another described him as radicalized by the facts, in the same way he was with housing.

The government's main strategy to stop the boats, one of the Sunaks' five promises at the start of 2023, was the controversial Rwanda bill. While opponents claimed it was a violation of human rights and a breach of British law, Jenricks, as the minister responsible for introducing the bill, believed it didn't go far enough. When his concerns were ignored, he resigned, rallying 60 conservative rebels to his cause. At the time, some conservatives saw this as an act of integrity; others, opportunism. It was also at this time that Jenrick launched his campaign for Britain to leave the European Convention on Human Rights. The Rwanda bill is a sham. We have no choice but to leave the ECHRhe wrote in April, a month before Sunak called the election. Leaving the ECHR and restoring the abandoned Rwandan system is now the centerpiece of his leadership discourse, as is putting a cap on legal immigration.

Jenrick himself says he is not too right-wing but rather committed to the middle ground of British politics. shared by millionsaiming to win back voters who have abandoned the Conservatives in all directions, with a focus on immigration, the economy and the NHS (voters' top three priorities in the last election). He was particularly scathing about the failures of the Liz Truss experiment (calling the mini-budget clumsy, careless and unconservative), and suggested that there would be room on his team for personalities prominent from all sides. of the party, from Jacob Rees-Mogg to Penny Mordaunt and Andy Street.

At the same time, there is no doubt that his main strategy has been to shift to the right and appeal to Tories worried about the specter of Nigel Farage and reform. In the media face-off between the two finalists organized on GB News, Jenricks' opening salvo was: Immigration is not just one problem among many others. That's the problem. The economy and the NHS have had far less airtime.

This wasn't enough to convince the studio audience, who overwhelmingly supported Badenoch. Still, Jenrick's team remains hopeful. Allies say the London-centric GB News audience was not representative of Conservative members, who are notoriously difficult to poll. Surveys like those regularly published by ConservateurHome, which show Badenoch leading comfortablyare thought-provoking but not conclusive, they say. A YouGov pollconducted before the party conference (at which Badenoch attracted criticism for his comments on maternity pay and the minimum wage being too high) brought the two men together at a much closer radio 48-52.

Rob works better than Kemi, one ally noted, pointing out that he has run about 200 election campaigns across the country and more than 100 in person. The team had also pushed for more debate, something Badenoch and CCHQ resisted.

Will that be enough to win him the dubious prize of leading the conservative party to rock bottom? Find out who members say poses a bigger threat to Labor on Saturday. Box office Badenoch fans believe she has the passion and fierceness to attract attention even in opposition and cause problems for the government. Jenricks' supporters accuse him of starting unnecessary and distracting feuds (such as with Doctor Who actor David Tennant), arguing that his temperament and professionalism make him less off-putting to voters, even though policies such as the CEDH exit are to the right of there. the Conservative Party was until very recently.

We need courage and radicalism, but with a spirit of emollience and courtesy, wrote Conservative MP Danny Krugerwho is running the Jenricks campaign. You don't win by harassing people. You win by delivering a clear and compelling message with courtesy.

Jenricks' message is that he rose to office through first-hand experience of the structures he criticizes, from the immigration framework to the planning system. Rather than a shapeshifter, one supporter told me, he is someone with clear ideological principles but who has also shown a willingness to rethink when confronted with reality. The current reality is that the Conservatives are in deep trouble. Our brand is tainted, Jenrick warnedthe month following the elections. Do members of the Conservative Party believe he can restore it?

