All the celebrities who supported Kamala Harris and Donald Trump





Top line

Celebrities have weighed in in various ways on the 2024 presidential race, with some of the biggest names in sports and Hollywood hoping their support can move the needle in November.

James tweeted his support for Harris on Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who has criticized Trump and campaigned for Democratic presidential candidates in the past, supported Harris and said the choice was clear to him when he thought about his children and his family and how they would grow up.

Avengers actors Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira and Paul Bettany teamed up for a video in support of Harris, with Ruffalo urging voters in a follow-up tweet not to let this one pass. .

Singer Madonna said on Instagram that she had returned home from a trip to Paris to vote for Harris.

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul, 27, released an 18-minute video Thursday to voice his support for Trump and encourage voters to base their searches “on the truth, not just reckless propaganda or your favorite pop star telling you to vote a certain way. Paul said in the video that he gave up his right to vote when he moved to Puerto Rico to pursue his boxing career.

Rapper Cardi B, who said in June she would “never become a Republican” despite criticism from Joe Biden, is expected to deliver a speech at a Harris campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday, which will also be attended GloRilla, The Isley Brothers, Flo Milli, MC. Lyte and DJ Gemini Gilly.

Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam, who took the stage at a Trump rally in September, where the former president misinterpreted her in an introduction in which he said she's hot! on Wednesday, renounced his support, making him the latest in a series of Puerto Rican artists to speak out against Trump. after a comedian at a rally called the territory a “garbage island.”

Jam said in an Instagram video that he supported Trump because he believed his economic plans would benefit Latinos, but that “Puerto Rico deserves respect” and that he would no longer support the Republican.

Bodybuilder, actor, billionaire and former Republican governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger endorsed Kamala Harris on Wednesday in a social media post in which he disparaged both parties and said, “I hate politics more than ever.”

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man to ever walk on the Moon, supported Donald Trump for president while praising his support for space exploration during his term, including the creation of the Space Force as a branch military of the American armed forces focused on the protection of the United States. interests in space.

Brett Farve, the former NFL quarterback embroiled in a $77 million welfare scandal in Mississippi, will campaign for Trump in the swing state of Wisconsin on Wednesday (Favre has denied any wrongdoing in the welfare scandal and did not face charges).

Musician Don Omar, the “King of Reggaeton,” said he would support Harris because he believes her administration would be “one that uplifts, empowers and prioritizes the dignity of all.”

Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We deliver text message alerts so you always know the biggest stories shaping the day's headlines. Send text alerts to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here: joinsubtext.com/forbes.

Tangent

Rapper 50 Cent told “The Breakfast Club” radio show Tuesday morning that he turned down $3 million to perform at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday and also rejected a paid offer to perform at the Republican National Convention in July. The musician, real name Curtis Jackson, did not support any candidate in this election and told radio hosts he was “afraid of politics.” In July, 50 Cent responded to the former president's assassination attempt by putting Trump's face on the cover of his album “Get Rich or Die Tryin.” In 2020, when Trump ran against Joe Biden for president, he said he planned to “support the Republican before backtracking.” He later tweeted: “F**k Donald Trump, I never liked him.

What other celebrities have supported Harris?

Billionaire pop star Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in an Instagram post minutes after a debate between Harris and Trump ended. She is joined by musicians Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Eminem, James Taylor, Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Brittney Spencer, Margo Price, Cher, the hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse, Marc Anthony, Lizzo, Usher. , Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Cardi B, Kesha, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Chappell Roan, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young, as well as Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles. Beyoncé, whose song “Freedom” was used by the Harris campaign throughout the election, joined the Democratic candidate at a rally in Houston on Oct. 25, as did former bandmate Kelly Rowland and actress Jessica Alba. Artist Charli XCX did not provide outright support but signaled support.

A litany of actors also offered their support, including Will Ferrell and Billy Eichner, Octavia Spencer, Julia Roberts, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sarah Jessica Parker, Whoopi Goldberg, George Clooney, Barbra Streisand, Rosie O'Donnell, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cynthia Nixon, Mindy Kaling. , Tony Goldwyn, Kerry Washington, Nick Offerman, Jane Fonda, Ben Stiller, Kathy Griffin, John Stamos, Ed Helms, Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Matt Damon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Aniston, Mel Brooks, Lynda Carter , LeVar Burton, Anthony Rapp, Misha Collins, Mark Hamill, Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence, Fran Drescher, Bryan Cranston and Anne Hathaway. Directors Ken Burns and Spike Lee, West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin and TV show host and producer Andy Cohen also said they supported Harris.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, as well as former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have also thrown their support behind Harris. Former President Jimmy Carter, now 100, reportedly told his son he was trying to make it to the milestone birthday (which he did) so he could vote for Kamala Harris. Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter and granddaughter of former Republican presidents George W. Bush and George HW Bush, respectively, campaigned in Pennsylvania for Harris.

Billionaires Mark Cuban and Bill Gates have supported the Harris/Walz ticket, and other billionaire Harris supporters include Laurene Powell Jobs, Arthur Blank, Michael Bloomberg, John Pritzker, Sheryl Sandberg, Eric Schmidt, Steven Spielberg, John Fish, Reed Hastings, Theodore. Leonsis, Christy Walton, Elaine Wynn, Melinda French Gates and Sean Parker.

Others who have said they would vote for Harris include Republican political commentator Ana Navarro, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, billionaire fashion designer Tory Burch, Martha Stewart, scientist Bill Nye, former personality of Fox News Geraldo Rivera and former member of the Trump administration. and The Apprentice candidate, Omarosa Manigault Newman.

What other celebrities have supported Trump?

UFC president and personality Dana White endorsed Trump on stage at the Republican National Convention. Actors Mel Gibson, Dennis Quaid, Jon Voight, Rosanne Barr and Zachary Levi have all expressed their support.

Musicians Kid Rock, Amber Rose, Chris Janson, Jason Aldean and Azealia Banks supported Trump.

Other supporters include Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, Joe Germanotta, New York restaurant owner and father of pop star Lady Gaga, Dave Ramsey and Dr. Phil McGraw.

Public billionaires like Elon Musk and Steve Wynn have also supported the former president, and his donors include billionaires Bill Ackman, Marc Andreesen, Dan Snyder, Linda McMahon, Diane Hendricks, Miriam Adelson, Kelcy Warren, Timothy Dunn, Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein. , Phil Ruffin, Jeff Sprecher and Kelly Loeffler, Jimmy John Liautaud, Geoffrey Palmer, Bernard Marcus, Robert Woody Johnson, Kenny Troutt, George Bishop, J. Joe Ricketts, Andrew Beal, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Don Ahern, Roger Penske, Richard Kurtz, Antonio Gracias and Douglas Leone.

Trump thanked Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, for “defending” him after lashing out at social media users who criticized him for liking several pro-Trump posts last month (Mahomes has not officially endorsed a candidate).

Which athletes supported Trump?

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, boxing legend Mike Tyson, former New York Giants players Lawrence Taylor and Ottis OJ Anderson, boxing promoter Don King and former NASCAR star Danica Patrick have all supported Trump. Former Pittsburgh Steelers players Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Mike Wallace appeared alongside him at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Which athletes supported Harris?

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr endorsed Harris at the Democratic National Convention and Warriors star Steph Curry said she was the easy choice. A campaign called Athletes for Harris was launched in September with the support of 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame members, and Athletes for Harris co-chairs include former NBA star and billionaire Magic Johnson, the defensive tackle of the Eagles Thomas Booker, women's basketball legend Dawn Staley, tennis. legend Billie Jean King, retired football player Ali Krieger, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and NBA point guard Chris “CP3” Paul. The Seattle Storm's WNBA team also endorsed Harris, as did former Steelers Jerome Bettis and “Mean” Joe Greene, as well as Franco Harris' son, supported Harris for president.

Surprising fact

Former KKK leader David Duke said on his radio show that he supports Green Party candidate Jill Stein for president. He called her “the only candidate who speaks out clearly against the war in the Middle East.” Stein said she rejected the endorsement, calling Duke a “racist troll” and a “white supremacist.” Duke supported Trump for president in 2020 and 2016.

Further reading Forbes Bill Gates donated $50 million to nonprofit supporting Kamala Harris, report says By Antonio Pequeo IV Forbes Kamala Harris has more billionaires prominently supporting her than Trump Tyler Perry and Bill Ackman weigh in (updated )By Derek SaulForbesChappell Roan cancels appearances in New York and DC with his support for Kamala Harris Controversy explainedBy Conor MurrayForbesTrump: I hate Taylor SwiftHow the endorsement has minimal impact on votersBy Molly BohannonForbesElon Musk's X introduces hashtags to the Trump theme after endorsing former presidentBy Antonio Pequeo IV Additional Viewing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2024/10/31/harris-and-trumps-biggest-celebrity-endorsements-lebron-james-says-harris-is-his-clear-choice/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos