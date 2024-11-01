Different lives of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump





Alamy

Throughout an election campaign, American voters are bombarded with images of both candidates – speaking from podiums, waving to crowds at a rally and walking down airplane stairs. Here's a different visual perspective of who they are and where they come from.

Long before they knew what the White House was… Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are pictured above, both aged three.

Decades apart, Democratic presidential candidate Harris spent her early years in Oakland, California, and Republican candidate Trump grew up in the New York borough of Queens.

Harris (left in left image below) and her sister Maya (center) were primarily raised by their Indian mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher and social activist.

Trump's father, Fred Trump, was the son of German immigrants and his mother Mary Anne MacLeod Trump was born in Scotland. They enrolled him in the New York Military Academy at age 13.

Kamala Harris / @realDonaldTrump

Harris spent five years in high school in Montreal, Canada, where her mother accepted a teaching position at McGill University. She then enrolled at the historically black college, Howard University in Washington DC.

Trump said his five years at the academy, which began in 1959, gave him military training and helped him develop his leadership skills. He later did not participate in the Vietnam War due to deferments – four for academic reasons and one due to bone spurs.

Alamy

From a young age, Harris was taught by her mother about the importance of the civil rights movement, and she participated in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March on Washington in 2004.

After graduating from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Trump became a favorite to succeed his father as head of the family business.

Getty Images

Harris returned to California, where she quickly rose to the top of the state's criminal justice system — becoming attorney general — and used that momentum to successfully run for U.S. Senate in 2016.

Just as she was entering Congress, Trump was entering the White House for the first time, having stunned the world by defeating Hillary Clinton.

Three years later, Harris ran a lackluster presidential campaign, but was chosen by the winner of the Democratic race, Joe Biden, to be his running mate. They proved to be the winning ticket, beating Trump and Mike Pence.

Getty Images

The end of the Trump presidency and the start of the Biden-Harris term were marked by Covid-related lockdowns, mask mandates and social unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Getty Images

Harris struggled at times to stand out as vice president, but found her voice in 2022 when the U.S. Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortion.

President Biden was happy that she became the champion of the pro-choice movement in the White House.

It was Trump who made the Supreme Court more conservative, paving the way for the abortion ruling.

During his tenure in the Oval Office, he also withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord and took steps to reduce immigration.

White House/Getty Images

Harris' first international visit as vice president was to Guatemala in 2021, as part of the responsibility she has been given to reduce the number of Latin American migrants reaching America's southern border with the Mexico.

Foreign policy issues that have dominated his tenure include the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Trump's first foreign visit as president was to Saudi Arabia in 2017. Trump advocates isolationist policies that involve disentangling his country from foreign conflicts and promoting American industry.

Getty Images/Reuters

Harris is married to Doug Emhoff (pictured below), who regularly campaigns on her behalf. She is the stepmother – or “Momala”, as she says – to Emhoff's children from his first marriage, Cole (left) and Ella (right).

Various members of Donald Trump's family have played roles in his political career, although appearances by his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, during the 2024 campaign have been limited.

With his first wife, Ivana, Trump had three children: Donald Jr (second from left in bottom photo), Ivanka (second from right) and Eric (right). He had a daughter, Tiffany (left), with his second wife, Marla Maples. He married his third wife Melania (third from left) in 2005, with whom he has a son, Barron.

Alamy/AP

Harris entered the 2024 presidential race relatively late in the process, replacing Joe Biden who withdrew.

She made history as the first Black and Asian American woman to lead a major party's presidential ticket, and later delivered a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

In the same election, Donald Trump achieved the rare distinction of winning a third presidential nomination from his party. He spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – sporting a bandaged ear after surviving the first of two assassination attempts during the campaign.

Photo montage by Phil Coomes

Reuters / EPA-EFE

North American correspondent Anthony Zurcher makes sense of the race for the White House in his biweekly newsletter US Election Unspun. UK readers can subscribe here. Those outside the UK can register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ce81g75lzplo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos