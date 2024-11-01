Trump, Harris polls tighten within days as former president sues CBS News for $10 billion: 2024 election live updates





Donald Trump, dressed as a garbage collector, says he will protect women whether they like it or not. Your support helps us tell the story

Learn more

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging.

At such a critical moment in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseLearn moreClose

Donald Trump is suing CBS News for $10 billion, alleging that the 60 Minutes interview with rival Kamala Harris was misleadingly edited to illegally influence the 2024 presidential election.

Thursday's long-running complaint, filed less than a week before Election Day, follows his obsessive attacks on CBS and his threats to revoke its license.

With five days until the 2024 election campaign, Harris and Trump are making their final speeches to voters, spending Thursday at rallies in the crucial Sun Belt states of Arizona and Nevada.

The Democratic presidential candidate fired back at her Republican rival after he promised to protect women whether they like it or not during a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Donald Trump thinks he should be able to decide what you do with your body. Whether you like it or not, Harris posted on X.

In a bizarre stunt before that speech, Trump posed in a garbage truck dressed as a sanitation worker in an attempt to troll Harris and Joe Biden after the latter allegedly called MAGA voters angry trash at comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, already notorious, at Madison Square Garden. joke about Puerto Rico.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1730423719 Arizona Hires County Clerks to Help Deal With 2-Page Early Voting Surge

Employees in Arizona's most populous county have been reassigned to assist election workers in a round-the-clock operation to process early ballots that are two unusually long pages.

Maricopa County election officials must verify each voter's signature on early voting envelopes and then remove the pages from the ballot so they can be prepared for the actual counting. The county did not know how long it would take to maintain the 24-hour operation, which began Thursday evening.

1730422519Watch: Harris warns of unstable Trump seeking unchecked power

Oliver O'Connell1 November 2024 00:55

1730422219Watch: Harris says his mother would tell him to go beat him

Oliver O'Connell1 November 2024 00:50

1730421619Guys Almost 80: Walz Slams Trump's Age After Garbage Truck Gaffe

Katie Hawkinson has the story.

Oliver O'Connell1 November 2024 00:40

1730421164

Did the teleprompter loop? Trump claims again that he is the father of IVF:

Perhaps even more alarming, Trump says Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will work on women's health within his administration:

Oliver O'ConnellNovember 1, 2024 00:32

1730420899Watch Live: Kamala Harris Campaigns in Reno, Nevada

Oliver O'Connell1 November 2024 00:28

1730420724Watch: Trump tells crowd he sued CBS, saying network and ABC should lose licenses

Oliver O'Connell1 November 2024 00:25

1730420419Trump looks better now than in 2016, gush JD Vance and Joe Rogan

JD Vance sat down with Joe Rogan for an interview on his podcast, which aired Thursday, and both quickly gushed about the fact that Donald Trump looks better now than he did in 2016.

Rogan is referring to the enormous change this role brings to a person's life and the intense responsibility the job entails.

Everyone has seen presidents age radically and dramatically, he said, adding: “Everyone except Trump.

Vance replied: Yeah, it's pretty amazing.

Oliver O'Connell1 November 2024 00:20

1730419999Trump tells crowd Democrats treat them like trash and insult them

Donald Trump tells crowd in Henderson, Nevada, Democrats treat you like trash.

He adds: Over the past nine years, Kamala and her party have called you racist, intolerant, fascist, deplorable, irredeemable, even Nazis. And they called me Hitler.

Oliver O'ConnellNovember 1, 2024 00:13

1730419886National polling average shows Harris with 1.2% lead over TrumpDonald Trump and Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in October 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Candidates continued their advances in Sun Belt battleground states Thursday, with rallies in Arizona and Nevada. The two will then head to the Midwest on Friday.

Oliver O'ConnellNovember 1, 2024 00:11

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/harris-trump-elections-live-updates-polls-b2639158.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos