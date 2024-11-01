KPK urged to continue investigating cases related to Jokowi's family: private jets to Medan block





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Anti-corruption activists visited South Jakarta's Red and White Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday, October 31, 2024. During the visit, they asked KPK Chairman Nawawi Pomolango and KPK Deputy Chairman Alexander Marwata to continue investigating several cases suspected of being related to the family of the 7th president, Joko Widodo. Among the anti-corruption activists were the former KPK chairman Abraham Samad and former KPK Deputy Chairman Saut Situmorang. After the meeting, Abraham Samad said they discussed developments in several cases that had been reported to the anti-graft agency. According to Samad, the cases they questioned Nawawi and Alexander about involved President Jokowi's family. “We discussed earlier cases suspected to involve the Mulyono family. So we discussed it internally,” Samad said, referring to Jokowi using the former president's birth name. Samad mentioned that the cases he referred to were alleged gratifications involving the use of a private jet by Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep. There was also a case involving the Medan bloc that allegedly implicated Jokowi's son-in-law Bobby Nasution in the corruption case of former North Maluku governor Abdul Gani Kasuba. Abraham Samad believes that the KPK should continue to monitor these cases. “As a former KPK leader, I can calculate that it has been a while and it seems that this can be elevated to the status of an investigation,” Samad said. Furthermore, Samad also highlighted allegations that Jokowi obstructed the investigation into the e-KTP corruption case while he was president. “At that time, the KPK leadership was summoned (by Jokowi), Mr. Agus Rahardjo, and according to Mr. Agus, the president was angry and ordered not to prosecute. We discussed earlier that this matter should be investigated immediately because it is simple. This is an obstruction of justice,” Samad said. Samad said the KPK leadership could not determine when these cases would be fully investigated. However, Samad believes that the KPK is still determined to continue the investigation. “The KPK leadership agreed with us to follow up on all cases, whether suspected bribery, corruption or gratification reported by various community groups against the Mulyono family,” Samad said. SULTAN ABDURRAHMAN | LINDA NOVI TRIANITA Editor's Pick: Environment Minister calls for action on 4,000 tonnes of daily food waste in Jakarta Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

