Fishbone calls out Donald Trump on new song “Racist Piece of S–t”





You can add ska-punk legends Fishbone to the growing list of musicians who aren't fans of Donald Trump. The veterans group launched a pointed offensive against convicted felon Trump on Thursday, Oct. 31, just days before the Nov. 5 presidential election.

“I’m proud to release this new song… it was actually written in 2017, but never recorded until now. The sad thing is it only got worse,” the band wrote on Instagram about the seething verbal takedown “Racist Piece of S–t” (also tagged “RxPxOxS” to apparently beat the censors .)

“Here's the thing, this song didn't achieve anything…if you've been a fan of this band since the beginning, you know we've never shied away from speaking our truth,” they wrote on Instagram about the track whose The lyric video features a stunt of headline news from the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

And, indeed, the words of the two-tone withdrawal are precise and concise. “I see you taking to the streets/With tiki torches and hate speech/You ain't no proud boy/You're just a F$@k Boy/Drinking the kool aid From a crazy orange king”, spits singer Angelo Moore. in reference to the 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist rally, where neo-Nazis made anti-Semitic and racist hate speech at an event where Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides.”

The song continues with lyrics aimed at one of the former reality TV star's famous supporters, before arriving at the pointed chorus. “Another Kid Rock/With all the hate speech/Murder Sickness global crisis vanilla isis coup/Ohhhh…you're just a racist piece of shit,” Moore sings, adding, “The power zombies have said/Let's go.” put this lie to bed/Here's an ignorant pillow for your empty racist head.

“As artists, it’s our platform, whether it’s music, art or words. If you don’t agree, that’s OK,” Fishbone said in his statement. “Don’t come here and tell us to shut up and dribble, you’re talking to the wrong brothers.” We're talking about our reality and if you're still 'undecided,' perhaps this song and perspective will open you up with a direct appeal to what's at stake.”

The Los Angeles band has long made fighting racism and fascism part of their brand, mixing uptempo party jams with conscious lyrics on their beloved 1988 sophomore album, Truth and Soul, including on the blitz punk “Subliminal Fascism” and the funk rock “Ghetto”. Sound wave.

In an email interview with Rolling Stone, founding keyboardist/trombone player Christopher Dowd said he knew he had to write a song about Trump a decade ago, when Trump first announced his bid for the White House. “The timing of this release couldn’t be more perfect,” Dowd told the magazine. “With five days until Election Day, maybe hearing this song, if you're 'undecided,' will prompt your subconscious to think about who might win and what that would look like for the country and the world. A person in a leadership position can automatically make you guilty by association. So, will you want to be associated and represented by someone with non-apologetic racist tendencies or by someone who does not?

The message ended with an urgent call to vote Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the election that pollsters say is a near stalemate between Vice President Kamala Harris and the twice-impeached Trump.

Listen to “Racist Piece of St” below.

