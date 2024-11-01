the most incredible part of his “he's not a Nazi” moment on Fox News.





In March, when Donald Trump had been running for re-election for months and his wife's absence from his campaign became increasingly difficult to ignore, a reporter finally asked Melania Trump for comment on when she would rejoin the fray . Stay tuned, Melania said. This two-word quote has been widely reported; Melania Trump teases a potential return to the campaign trail, CNN headlines.

Months later, as the race draws to a close, we have to laugh. We tuned in long enough to find that the answer to the question of when Melania would take on traditional country wife duties was, more or less, never.

By systematically skipping campaign events, Melania trained the public and media to have such low expectations of her that when she repeatedly pulled her head out of the sand in the final weeks of the election, it was treated with astonishment. That's what happened last week, when the media noted Melania's surprise and rare speech at Trump's ill-fated rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. It was as if they found it hard to believe that she was acting like a normal country wife for once. She also assured Fox News this week that her husband was not Hilter. Just in time!

To be fair, she showed up here and there at the Republican National Convention, she didn't give a speech, but she at least showed her face, and she went to this fundraiser that turned out be accompanied by a nice salary. But it's fair to say that Melania will end this election season having redefined what it means to do the bare minimum as a campaign spouse in a modern presidential race. She dared to ask: “What would happen if I didn't do it?” ”, and it seems to have barely affected her husband’s campaign. Did she at least leave room for the candidates' future spouses to fuck off and do their own thing when their husbands and wives are running for something? Honestly, this probably doesn't seem like one of those things that could be unique to Trump. Plus, it would mean doing something she has mostly chosen not to do.

Don't let her interviews with Fox News fool you, including the one she did on Tuesday. If you watch, it's striking how she seems more focused on selling her recent memoir than on urging the public to vote in the election that takes place in a few days. While many first ladies publish their memoirs, most don't choose to do so just weeks before their husband's presidential election, likely because they don't want to be distractions. But that's also when attention is strong and remains monetizable, as Carlos Lozada recently wrote in a New York Times column. Why should Donald be the only one selling merch during the home stretch?

All these absences may have had harmful consequences. How else to explain what happened on Fox & Friends when one of the hosts asked Melania what she thought about the rhetoric circulating today calling her husband the “second Hitler.” (Was that rhetoric or was it reporting on a comparison he himself had made? Who can say?) That's terrible, Melania replied. He is not Hitler, nor all his supporters who stand behind him. The response faded and eventually led to a series of headlines like this on the Hill: Melania Trump: My husband is not Hitler. If Melania and her superiors were truly strategic about when to deploy the mysterious former first lady in order to maximize her impact, they cannot be happy that the result is a series of articles in which she entertains, and ultimately rejects but actually considers ! my husband is Hitler. This is what happens when you ghost an entire campaign season.

To cap off her historic run as the least supportive spouse, Melania plans to spend Election Day at her home in Palm Beach, she told the Fox & Friends audience. If Trump wins, God help us, but if he loses, I think there's a non-zero chance we'll never see her again.

