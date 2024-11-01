Donald Trump sues CBS over misleading interview with rival Kamala Harris | US Election News 2024





The lawsuit against 60 Minutes demands $10 billion in damages and claims the footage was edited.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against a US television network over what he calls a misleading interview with his rival Kamala Harris.

The complaint against CBS News filed Thursday in a Texas court alleges that the network aired two different responses from Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in response to a question about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The version aired on 60 Minutes on October 6 did not include what the lawsuit calls a response from Harris about the Biden administration's influence on Israel's conduct of the war.

The complaint filed by the Republican presidential candidate essentially accused CBS of editing Harris' response to make it clearer.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in the Texas city of Amarillo, which has only one judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk. US media reported that judges appointed by Trump had become an increasingly popular choice for lawsuits brought by Republicans.

CBS says allegations are false

CBS News has rejected these claims.

Former President Trump's repeated claims against 60 Minutes are false, a CBS News spokesperson said. The lawsuit Trump filed today against CBS is completely without merit, and we will vigorously defend it.

The suit demanded a jury trial and about $10 billion in damages, according to the filing. It alleged violations of a Texas law prohibiting deceptive acts in the conduct of business.

Trump repeatedly attacked the network during the election campaign over the episode and threatened to revoke CBS's broadcast license if he was elected. CBS said Trump backed out of his own planned interview with 60 Minutes.

The trial is just another example of Trump's strained relationship with the media. He called them fake news and enemies of the people and often called for TV stations to have their licenses revoked.

However, Trump is also still willing to speak to media outlets such as Fox News that he considers friendly, and continues to give regular and often relaxed press conferences during the campaign.

The organization Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, which monitors press freedom around the world, is concerned about the existential threat Trump poses to the media's ability to do its job in the United States.

The study analyzed Trump's campaign comments from September 1 to October 24, 2024. It found that he insulted, attacked or threatened the media at least 108 times in speeches or public remarks.

Clayton Weimers, executive director of RSF, warned that violent comments could lead to physical violence against journalists.

Trump and Harris will face off in what polls show will be a tight race for next Tuesday's presidential election, with both campaigning Thursday in the three western states of New Mexico, Nevada and Arizona.

