Donald Trump's election could allow Republicans to make major cuts to health care





If you're confused, it's not an accident.

Republicans are trying to have it both ways on health care in the 2024 campaign. They boast about wanting to deregulate insurance and massively cut government spending, but they also say they will never do anything about it. or which could endanger social security coverage.

These two steps keep getting them into trouble. House Speaker Mike Johnson was recently caught on tape promising to take the blowtorch to the regulatory state. Donald Trump, Johnson said, would want to go big in his second term because he can't run for a third, the speaker told a group of Republican voters in Pennsylvania. And health care, Johnson said, would be a big part of the Republican Party's agenda.

One attendee asked Johnson directly: No Obamacare? No Obamacare, Johnson said.

The ACA is so deeply entrenched that we need massive reform to make it work. We have a lot of ideas, added the Speaker of the House. He wasn't any more specific than that.

Kamala Harris' campaign quickly flagged Johnson's comments, and Republicans pushed back. Donald Trump's campaign said this was not President Trump's political position, and Trump attempted to further distance himself in a social media post.

Johnson insisted he didn't actually promise to repeal Obamacare, emphasizing that the 2010 law was entrenched while ignoring his later promise of massive reform.

Trump himself has alluded to the fact that he only has concepts of a plan for American health care. That has left other Republicans to fill in the gaps and the party's specific proposals remain unclear. But while there are still many details to be ironed out, the theme of the Republican Party's health care agenda is clear: cuts. Reduce regulations. Reduce expenses.

Johnson's comments are not an isolated incident. Last month, Trump's vice presidential nominee, JD Vance, hinted at a deregulation agenda so people can choose a health care plan that works for them. If we actually analyze his comments about risk pools in health insurance, it would be a return to a world where people could be charged more for coverage if they had pre-existing health conditions, the world before Obamacare.

It was the same promise Johnson had made. This is the reality: If they win control of the White House and Congress in these elections, Republicans will try to cut health care.

Republicans still want to make big cuts to health care

When Obamacare repeal ended in 2017, it might have been tempting to think that a chapter was closed. Instead, the fight for the future of America's health care system has entered a new era.

Make no mistake: Republican leaders still want to cut health care spending and relax health insurance regulations.

And Trump, whatever he says, has already shown himself malleable to conventional conservative health policy. His people continue to put health care in the crosshairs, sometimes in ways that may not be as obvious.

Elon Musk, who at times appears to be campaigning to become shadow president of the United States, has pledged to cut $2 trillion from the federal government's $6.8 trillion budget. He acknowledged that the cuts would cause temporary difficulties, but insisted they would be beneficial to the country in the long term.

About $1 in every $5 of the federal budget is spent on health care. Barring a severe reduction in U.S. military spending (unlikely), such a plan would require massive cuts to health care programs. Trump has often said he would protect Medicare, which covers the elderly, but he has in the past approved huge cuts to Medicaid, the low-income program that insures 73 million Americans, as part of the ACA Repeal and Replace Bills of 2017.

The main Republican bill to repeal and replace the ACA, which nearly passed in 2017, was actually as much about making massive cuts to Medicaid by capping program funding as it was about loosening Medicaid regulations. health insurance or to repeal the individual mandate.

Republicans could try to pass another bill repealing Obamacare with a complete overhaul of Medicaid. Or they could gradually roll back health care, as we saw in Trump's first term after the Obamacare repeal bill failed. Trump cut funding for enrollment in the ACA marketplaces while repealing rules for noncomprehensive plans, leading to catastrophic outcomes for some patients who didn't know what they were signing up for.

During Trump's four years in office, the number of people covered by the ACA declined by more than a million, to 11.4 million. Since Joe Biden became president and Democrats expanded insurance subsidies as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the number of people covered by marketplace plans has nearly doubled to 21.4 million .

If Trump returns to office, a repeat of the previous sabotage seems likely, even if a larger repeal effort does not materialize. Republicans could cut funding for outreach again. They could make more subtle changes to health insurance rules, such as raising the premiums that older people can be charged compared to younger people or giving insurers more leniency in restricting benefits, networks and other aspects of a person's health coverage. They could make more targeted cuts to Medicaid or allow states to restore work requirements under Medicaid, as they did during Trump's first term, only to be blocked by the courts.

Why Republicans Can't Be Honest About Their Health Care Plan

The failure to repeal Obamacare is why Republicans continue to insist that their health care plan is not what it clearly is every time they accidentally reveal too clearly their intentions.

It's easy to forget now, but Obamacare was initially a winning issue for Republicans. They won historic victories in Congress in the 2010 midterm elections by rallying voters against the new health care law. They then collected dozens of votes to repeal all or part of it while Barack Obama still held his veto. For most of its first decade, the ACA was deeply unpopular.

Then Trump won the presidency and Republicans had to keep their promises to repeal and replace the law. GOP leaders actually hired the new president with a rather conservative plan: He would have left the skeleton of the ACA, but reduced its rules and financial aid, while making huge cuts to Medicaid.

Then something changed. As the repeal bill began to pass Congress and projections that millions of Americans would lose their health insurance dominated media coverage, health care policy reversed itself. The law gradually grew to cover a significant portion of the population, more than 25 million people, and, just as importantly, it began to change Americans' minds about the government's role in providing health care. Pre-existing conditions became a loaded term, and when people realized the GOP wanted to relax the ACA's health insurance rules, they were vocally opposed.

Medicaid has also demonstrated unprecedented political prominence, with advocates for people with disabilities in particular fearing what cuts to the program would mean for them and attracting widespread media coverage for their protests. State Senate Republicans who expanded Medicaid through the health care law were ultimately responsible for stopping repeal efforts.

In the 2018 midterms, Democrats were hammering Republicans on health care and scoring surprising electoral victories. Today, the ACA is more popular than ever, and American voters say they trust Democrats more on health care than the Republican Party.

This series of events has left Republicans in a bind. The relative success of the ACA has expanded the welfare state and influenced Americans' perceptions of the role of government in ways that run counter to conservative economic thinking. They want to reclaim some of those progressive victories. But they also need to be aware of changing health care policy.

Every once in a while, especially in safe conservative spaces, they make mistakes, admit they want to unwind the ACA, and then have to backtrack. Mike Johnson's only mistake was being outspoken.

Update, October 31, 3:45 p.m. ET: This article was originally published on October 31 and has been updated to include Trump's social media post about the ACA.

You read 1 article last month

At Vox, we believe in helping everyone understand our complex world, so we can all help shape it. Our mission is to create clear, accessible journalism to drive understanding and action.

If you share our vision, consider supporting our work by becoming a Vox member. Your support ensures Vox has a stable, independent source of funding to support our journalism. If you're not ready to become a member, even small contributions go a long way toward supporting a sustainable journalism model.

Thank you for being part of our community.

Swati Sharma

Editor-in-chief of Vox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/health-care/381484/2024-election-donald-trump-health-care-mike-johnson-obamacare The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos