Politics
“India is moving towards one nation, one secular civil code”
Ekta Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly advocated for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying the government was working to implement a single, secular civil code in India, a move he said would “strengthen “the country.
He was addressing a gathering near the iconic Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarats Narmada district after paying floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birth anniversary Indian Interior. India is celebrating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) today to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Today we are all seeing the success of One Nation Identity Aadhar and the world is also discussing it. Earlier, there were different tax systems in India, but we came up with One Nation One Tax System GST. We have strengthened the country's power sector with One Nation One Power Grid. We have integrated the facilities available to the poor through the One Nation One Ration Card. We have provided One Nation One health insurance service to the people of the country in the form of Ayushman Bharat, the Prime Minister said.
As part of our unity efforts, we are now working towards one nation election, which will strengthen Indian democracy, which will give optimum outcome to India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving of the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards a One Nation One civil code, which is a secular civil code, he added.
“Forces inside and outside India are trying to destabilize the country'
In his speech, the Prime Minister said that certain forces, inside and outside India, were trying to destabilize the country and spread anarchy in order to create a negative image of the nation in the world .
Certain forces, inside and outside India, are trying to destabilize the country and spread anarchy in order to create a negative image of the nation in the world. They are trying to divide the country along caste lines and are opposed to a developed India, the prime minister said. He urged the people of the country to identify this nexus between urban Naxals who, according to him, are trying to break the country.
As Naxalism ends in the jungles, a new model of urban Naxals is raising its head. Today, urban Naxals are targeting even those who say you will stay safe if you stay united. We need to identify urban Naxals and unmask them, he said.
“Even though some people were skeptical about the unification of India, Sardar Patel made it possible,” Modi said, adding that the country would celebrate Patel's 150th birth anniversary in the next two years.
For the first time in 70 years, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir took oath on the Constitution, he said, adding that thanks to the efforts of the government in the last 10 years, Naxalism has its last breath in India. PTI PJT PD NR
On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi administered the Ekta Diwas pledge at a rally and attended the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade, comprising 16 marching contingents, including those from nine states, a UT (Territory of the Union), four Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and one group.
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I pay my sincere respects to him. The unity and sovereignty of the nation were his main priorities in life. His personality and deeds will continue to inspire every generation of our country, Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat starting Wednesday. On the first day, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects as well as new tourist attractions worth Rs 284 crore. Late on Wednesday evening, he addressed the trainee officers of 16 Indian Civil Services and three Bhutan Civil Services who were participating in the 99th Common Basic Course at the Statue of Unity.
