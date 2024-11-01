PTI leaders say they denied meeting Imran





Image released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) showing former Prime Minister Imran Khan during his appearance at the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Thursday said that despite Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders, they were denied an important meeting with the party's founding president in the jail of Adiala.

Addressing the media outside Rawalpindi Prison, they strongly condemned the prison authorities for denying them a meeting with their leader, which was their constitutional and political right. They complained that they were asked to wait three hours and then sent away without a meeting.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, accused their party of refusing to commit to the prison administration that there would be no political discussion with Imran Khan, which would only allow me to meet him. We are only ready to make this commitment if the heads of all institutions also commit on paper not to interfere in the political process, he said.

Ayub alleged that the prison administration, intelligence agencies and the federal and provincial governments wanted this commitment. He added that a very important meeting was planned with Imran and noted that PTI Chairman's lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and general secretary Salman Akram Raja were expected to clarify the new policy course of action on Thursday.

Omar Ayub said political party leaders and lawmakers from different regions had arrived at the prison hoping to meet their leader. He again alleged that the PTI founder was being fed substandard food, denied exercise and water. He pointed out that contempt of court had been committed by not allowing them to meet Imran Khan.

Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, said resorting to fascist tactics would neither help bring political stability to the country nor ease public anxiety. They wanted a commitment from us, which we did not give. We strongly condemn such tactics. You want us not to discuss politics with him, so should we discuss weather or cricket with him? he wondered.

Former National Assembly Speaker and senior party leader Asad Qaiser stressed that all those gathered outside the jail were political workers and elected representatives and wanted an audience with the party founder. Turning his guns on the Punjab government, he alleged that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was resorting to fascist tactics and claimed that she had misunderstood that this way they could be discouraged or put under pressure.

He spoke of the mistreatment of party members, women and even children. You cannot deprive us of our legal and constitutional rights in this way, he argued.

Besides, former minister and PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan also visited the jail but could not meet Imran Khan. Speaking to reporters, he said: “Our lawyers, including Ali Zafar, were arrested for three hours. By these actions you cannot break our morale or that of the PTI founder.

