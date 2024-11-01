Imran will never return to power, says Maryam





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan will never return to power, says Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He (Imran Khan) hoped in the jail that the PML-N would not be able to deliver and people would be on the roads. But that didn't happen. Her politics are taking their last breath…mere declarations cannot work now, she said.

Addressing former Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said: You better sit where you are or at home, and keep quiet because you will never come back to power. She was speaking on Thursday at the launch of the Super Seeder project for farmers.

Maryam seemed confident about the re-emergence of the PML-N due to her government's hard work, saying that even the PTI was wary of the PML-N's return.

PTI wary of PML-N return

Some in PTI are now saying that Punjab is progressing because of our hard work. They are saying that the PML-N is making a comeback, she said and added that in terms of performance, the PML-N was ahead of everyone.

They (the opposition) have remained critical of our road projects… see Dubai as the first to have built infrastructure that has kept pace with progress, she said and call on the people to see that the Things are improving and Pakistan is emerging from the crisis.

Lashing out at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for attending the swearing-in of CJP Yahya Afridi, Maryam said critics of the 26th Amendment and (former) Chief Justice (Qazi Faez Isa) were seated in the front row during the swearing-in. ceremony of taking the new CJP.

She also spoke about the “double standards” of these PTI leaders. Gandapur has already been under the scanner of his party supporters for disappearing during the party's October 4 protest in Islamabad, which he termed as a do-or-die attempt to secure the release of their leader Imran Khan and l independence of justice.

Maryam Nawaz said the PTI was declaring that it would roll back the 26th Amendment after coming to power. He will never come to power and this amendment has empowered the people, she added.

At the event at the Rice Research Institute in Kala Shah Kaku, she handed over Super Seeders to farmers and announced the establishment of modern agricultural equipment rental services in every tehsil of the province.

Besides the 300 Super Seeders spread across Punjab, 1,000 more are being added today, with a target of 5,000 within five years, she said.

She said farmers could buy a Super Seeder, worth Rs 1.3 million, by paying Rs 500,000, with the government paying the remaining Rs 800,000.

The Super Seeder is designed to prevent environmental pollution, she said.

Published in Dawn, November 1, 2024

