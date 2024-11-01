Republican voters come out against Trump even as Ohio's outcome seems fairly certain – Ohio Capital Journal





Republican Donald Trump was a controversial political figure even before he launched his first presidential campaign. He carries a long list of high-profile racist, sexist and bigoted remarks, not to mention his history of abusing the power of his position. His unfiltered approach has been central to Trump's appeal. Even when his supporters don't fully buy into what he says, his willingness to say it has earned him a strong base of dedicated supporters.

But it also turned off many Republican voters.

The Never Trump wing of the party has been around since the beginning, but after his victory in 2016, many of his opponents fell in line. Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election has fractured the party deeper. Again, over time, many Republicans rallied.

But today, during Trump's third presidential campaign, a section of disaffected Republicans has crystallized into a group called Republican Voters Against Trump. The group has support from the Republican Accountability PAC, an anti-Trump committee organized by prominent conservative figures like Sarah Longwell and Bill Kristol.

Part of their approach is to collect and share testimonials from Republican voters who won't support Trump. The Ohio Capital Journal spoke with a handful of those voters about the reasons for their decisions.

Nathan Price

Nathan Price is in his 20s and lives in Kettering, Ohio. He grew up in a Republican family and voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. He split with the candidate following the January 6 riots.

I had the Trump flag, the Trump mug, the hat, I had socks, all the merchandise, he said. And then January 6th came, and I packed everything into a box that night, and I never looked back.

His first major political memory was of his mother pulling him out of school to attend the rally at which John McCain announced he was choosing Sarah Palin as his running mate.

I just thought it was the coolest thing ever, you know, to go to something like that,” he explained.

Price still considers himself a Republican, but says he split his vote fairly evenly between the Democratic and Republican candidates. He and his husband hope to adopt in the next few years. Highlighting the Heritage Foundations Project's 2025 agenda, he worries that some in the GOP don't want to see them as parents. Price spoke favorably of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-OH, but also said he was excited to vote for Kamala Harris.

I feel homeless, he described. And the longer this lasts, the more I will become a Democrat.

One thing he's keeping an eye on is how the GOP responds, win or lose, after Election Day.

He described how he was initially attracted to Trump's lack of filter, but noticed what a political liability it was during his first term. Yet when the 2020 election came around, he saw Trump as the best option. In the wake of Trump's attempt to overturn the election, Price found himself at a crossroads and likened Trump's self-aggrandizing rhetoric to a toxic relationship.

Price knows Trump is likely to win in Ohio. But given how many people around him have changed their minds about the former president, he believes the margins will be narrower. While acknowledging that this is purely anecdotal, he argued that closing the gap could send a message.

I think these types of votes help show that the path the Republican Party has chosen with him is not the one that will help them win in the long run, he said.

Dale Struble

Dale Struble is in his 60s and lives in Troy. He describes himself as a retired educator. I've been a band director, a workshop teacher, a special education teacher, he said. Struble said that Ronald Reagan attracted him to the Republican Party and that he supported both George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush.

The idea of ​​smaller government, lower taxes, maybe fewer services, he explained. But I was the type of person who took care of myself and felt that everyone should do the same.

He voted for Trump in 2016, even though he was a little wary of the candidate. His biggest wake-up call was the way Trump talked about John McCain.

I wasn't in the service, but I really have a lot of respect, he said. I realized the sacrifices that people made, and damn, I knew his story and the sacrifices he made, and the fact that Trump didn't respect him for that, that was the first idea that something wasn't going.

He can't point to a specific breaking point, but he was disillusioned enough with Trump to vote for a Libertarian candidate in 2020. Like Price, he saw the Jan. 6 riot as a breaking point.

And not only did that happen, he said, but also the big lie that precipitated it, and all the lies that happened after that, saying that these people are heroes and patriots. It's just, I mean, it still confuses me.

As for his current situation, Struble remembers describing himself to a friend as a Liz Cheney Republican after January 6.

Depending on the state, I'm still a Republican, because I requested the (primary) ballot to vote for Nikki Haley, he explained. So technically, I'm a Republican. In my mind, I am independent.

He said his congressman, U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-OH, seems like a good guy, but Struble complained that he didn't make it clear whether Trump won or lost in 2020. And until If Republicans can just say this simple truth, he added: Then I will vote for the Democrats. After decades of voting for Republicans, he said it was a little unsettling to support Kamala Harris.

Struble acknowledged that they probably wouldn't agree on many issues, but overall I feel like she's saying what's true.

Chris Gibbs

Chris Gibbs' conversion took place a few years earlier than Prices or Strubles, and his change of heart received much more publicity. Gibbs is in his late 60s and has farmed in Shelby County for decades. He got his political start in the local farm bureau in the early 1980s and eventually became chairman of the Shelby County Republican Party.

He now leads the Shelby County Democratic Party.

In describing how he got there, Gibbs explained that he was skeptical of Trump from the start. For him, the failure of immigration reform in 2013 indicates that the Tea Party would be an enduring political force. At this point he found himself at odds with his own party and so resigned as county chairman but remained a member of the central committee.

(20)16 comes, I wasn't going to vote for Donald Trump in the primaries, so I voted for Jeb Bush, he explained.

When the general election came around, he still didn't like Trump but saw him as the lesser evil. I just wasn't built to vote for another Clinton, he said.

I ended up justifying a vote for Donald Trump in 16 years, he said, after deciding there was nothing he could do that our Congress and our institutions couldn't fix. So what's the punchline? Boy, was I wrong.

Gibbs has previously spoken about his frustration with Donald Trump's decision to launch a trade war. These tariffs virtually guaranteed that other countries would retaliate, targeting the country's innards.

And what is it? That’s what farming is all about, Gibbs insisted.

To make matters worse, Gibbs argued, the administration then plundered our treasury and paid farmers the difference in hush money. The market facilitation program he refers to served as a safety net for farmers who saw the price of crops like soybeans fall in response to the trade war. In total, the program cost $23 billion.

But Gibbs said he parted ways with Trump about two months before the bulk of the tariffs were imposed. He mentions a summit held in Helsinki in 2018 between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader had insisted that his country played no role in the 2016 election, although U.S. intelligence agencies acknowledged that Russian actors were engaged in a broad disinformation campaign.

Trump then stood up and said I believe him, Gibbs described. My intelligence agencies, all 17 intelligence agencies, said yes, they played an influential role in the 2016 election, Russia did it with disinformation, but I believe Putin over my intelligence agencies. And I knew right away that I was done. You don't do that. You don't do that.

