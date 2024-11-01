Imran's release: 160 MPs express concern over 'intervention' by US lawmakers – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: A total of 160 Pakistani lawmakers have written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which they expressed serious concerns over a letter from US Congress members to President Joe Biden calling for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder ), Imran Khan. .

Lawmakers have expressed concerns over interference by members of the US Congress in the country's internal affairs.

Pakistani lawmakers, including notable figures such as Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Naveed Qamar, Mustafa Kamal, Aasiya Naz Tanoli and Khalid Magsi, have expressed deep concerns over this perceived interference.

Biden administration will respond to Congressional letter regarding Imran in due course, US State Department says

They called on Prime Minister Sharif to formally convey to the US Congress that Pakistan is currently grappling with democratic challenges, which have been made worse by what they called disruptive policies.

The letter criticizes the PTI and its founder for allegedly encouraging political violence, disrespecting democratic norms and orchestrating a negative media campaign against Pakistani institutions.

Lawmakers highlighted incidents such as the May 9 riots, mob attacks on government buildings and the founders' encouragement of chaos from prison. The letter notes that the PTI founder used social media to incite digital terrorism and cited elements based in the US and UK who allegedly fueled this narrative.

We are writing to express our concerns over unwarranted and inaccurate comments on Pakistan's domestic politics by 62 members of the US House of Representatives, the letter said, describing the US lawmakers' stance as a skewed view of realities.

Letter signed by 160 Pakistani parliamentarians, including top leaders of major political parties, urges that US lawmakers' call on President Biden amounts to outside interference and unfairly amplifies one-party political narrative at the expense of institutions Pakistani states and other political groups. .

US lawmakers urge Biden to secure IK's release

The response comes after US lawmakers urged President Biden to use significant leverage with the Pakistani government to secure the release of political prisoners, including former Prime Minister Khan.

The letter also called on US embassy officials to visit Khan, who is currently behind bars in Adiala Prison and has been imprisoned there for over a year now.

While referring to the violence on May 9, 2023, they wrote that Khan had incited riots and vandalism, besides provoking a mob to attack Parliament and the state television and Radio Pakistan buildings.

They claim that the PTI founder paralyzed the country twice by resorting to political violence, in August 2014 when he staged a sit-in in Islamabad and in May 2022. They claim that Imran Khan, detained for several months in various cases, continued to incite his supporters to come out of prison to create unrest and violence in the country.

Pakistani lawmakers further said that the PTI founder used social media to promote digital terrorism, unrest and chaos. He also points out that some people residing in the US and UK are playing a role in spreading Imran Khan's negative campaign.

Last week, around 60 Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives wrote to President Joe Biden urging him to pressure Pakistan to release Imran Khan, the imprisoned founding chairman of the PTI.

We write to you today to urge you to use substantial U.S. influence with the Pakistani government to secure the release of political prisoners, including former Prime Minister Khan, and end widespread human rights abuses. man, lawmakers wrote in a letter Wednesday.

This is not the first time that lawmakers from Islamabad and Washington have come face to face as previous US lawmakers, in June 2024, had passed House Resolution 901 by a massive majority with 368 members of the House of Representatives voting in favor, calling to urge an impartial investigation into allegations of irregularities in the country's February 8 general elections.

The resolution received a swift response from Pakistani lawmakers who passed a motion condemning the US resolution, calling it contrary to facts and interference in its internal affairs.

