Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the wedding of Dravya Dholakia, the son of Surat-based diamond trader Savji Dholakia, in Gujarat





Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding of Surat, Gujarat-based diamond baron Savji Dholakia's son Dravya Dholakia on October 28. The Prime Minister arrived by helicopter to attend the wedding ceremony, hosted by Surat's richest man. Dravya Dholakia and Janhvi's wedding took place at Het Ni Haveli in Dudhala, Gujarat. In the photos shared by the family, PM Modi can be seen giving blessings to the newlyweds. Dholakia's only son Dravya married Jahnvi, the daughter of real estate businessman Bharat Chaludiya. Hari Krishna Group founder and chairman Savji Dholakia said he had extended the wedding invitation to the Prime Minister when he met him in Delhi. In an Instagram post, the diamond baron wrote, “Today, as Dravya and Jahnvi venture into their new journey, we feel immensely lucky to have had none other than the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji who joined us in this moment of joy. His presence and sincere blessings for the couple filled our family with gratitude and pride. It is a day we will cherish forever, a reminder of the values ​​we hold dear: love, unity and tradition.” He added that the weeding was carried out after seven years of hard work. “After seven years of hard work, today, this marriage took place without delay. When we met honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, we invited him to inaugurate Bharatmata Sarovar in Dudhala village. We invited him twice, once for the inauguration of Sarovar and the other for the wedding,” he said. Savji Dholakia, widely recognized as a diamond merchant known for his extravagant gifts to employeesincluding luxury cars and fixed deposits. In 2017, Dholakia gifted 1,200 units of Datsun cars to its employees on Diwali. And in 2016, it gave a Diwali bonus worth Rs 51 crore to its employees and gifted them 1,260 cars along with 400 apartments. At the wedding of Dholakia's son Dravya and Jahnvi, daughter of real estate businessman Bharat Chaludiya, Prime Minister Modi was seen greeting the families and sitting with the couple. The bride and groom were also filmed touching his feet to seek his blessing. Published by: Akhilesh Nagari Published on: November 1, 2024

