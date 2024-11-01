'No compromise on Indian borders': PM Modi gives stern warning to neighbors on Diwali | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali this year with personnel of the Indian armed forces stationed near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarats Kutch district. This year, he joined Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, along with army, navy and air force officers, at Lakki Nala outpost in Sir Creek. Addressing the assembled soldiers, Prime Minister Modi stressed that his government prioritizes national security and will not compromise on a single inch of Indian territory. He assured troops that his administration's policies were firmly aligned with the country's defense goals, saying: “There is a government in this country that will not compromise on even an inch of its territory.” Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of a modern and well-equipped army to ensure the security of India's borders. Strengthening Indian Armed Forces with modern resources Prime Minister Modi underlined his government's commitment to self-reliance in the defense sector, highlighting efforts to strengthen the armed forces with state-of-the-art resources to meet the needs of the 21st century. He outlined steps being taken to modernize military infrastructure, aligning Indian forces with some of the most advanced military organizations in the world. The prime minister also stressed the importance of an integrated theater command, a system that aims to better coordinate the efforts of the army, navy and air force. He noted that India was moving rapidly towards establishing this mechanism, which would improve strategic alignment between the three branches of the military. Celebrate Diwali with soldiers On his arrival in Kutch, Prime Minister Modi, dressed in a BSF uniform, was given a warm welcome by the soldiers stationed in the area. Continuing a tradition he started in 2014, the Prime Minister exchanged Diwali greetings and offered sweets to BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force personnel as a mark of gratitude and solidarity . He expressed appreciation for their service and reminded them of their vital role in safeguarding the nation. Since taking office, Prime Minister Modi has made a habit of spending Diwali with military personnel stationed in various parts of India. Each year, he travels to different outposts and bases to share the holiday with soldiers, a tradition meant to recognize and honor their service, especially those placed far from their families. This annual commitment reflects the government's respect and support for the armed forces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/no-compromise-on-india-s-borders-pm-modi-gives-stern-warning-to-neighbours-on-diwali-2814368.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos