Election 2024: Reggaeton star Nicky Jam withdraws support for Donald Trump at New York rally: “Puerto Rico must be respected”





NEW YORK — Latin superstar Nicky Jam said Wednesday he is withdrawing his support for former President Donald Trump, a month after appearing on stage with Trump wearing a MAGA hat.

The reggaeton artist, speaking in Spanish, announced to his 43.5 million Instagram followers that he was withdrawing his support for Trump due to recent comments made by a comedian about Puerto Rico during Trump's rally in Madison Square Garden.

“The reason I supported Donald Trump is because I thought he was best for the economy of the United States, where there are a lot of Latinos, a lot of immigrants who are suffering because of the “economy,” said Nicky Jam, whose birth name is Nick. Rivera Caminero – said in a video.

“Never in my life would I have thought that a month later, there would be a comedian who would criticize my country and speak badly about my country,” he continued. “And for that, I withdraw my support for Donald Trump. Puerto Rico must be respected.”

CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

In September, the star appeared on stage at a Las Vegas rally with Trump, wearing a red Make America Great Again hat.

During that appearance, Trump awkwardly introduced the singer, perhaps not knowing who he was, calling him on stage and saying, “She's hot.” The Harris campaign used the moment to post: “Nicky Jam is a man.”

Nicky Jam is the latest Puerto Rican star to speak out against the Trump campaign after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at Trump's rally Sunday night. The Trump campaign has sought to distance itself from Hinchcliffe, with Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez saying in a statement after the rally: “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

Since then, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez have all publicly shown their support for Kamala Harris.

Bad Bunny – one of the biggest Latin music stars in the world – is rarely political, but he took to social media moments after Hinchcliffe's comments, signaling his support for Harris on Sunday, sharing a clip of the plans vice-president for the island.

On Sunday, “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi also joined the chorus of Puerto Rican stars sharing their support for Harris, posting a video clip of Hinchcliffe's joke at the Trump rally with the caption “Are you serious?” to his 16 million followers on Instagram. “It's okay to have different viewpoints, and I respect those who think differently than me…but going down this racist path is not that,” Fonsi posted on his Instagram Story, along with emojis indicating he is voting for Harris.

Lopez has continually shown support for Harris and Puerto Rico since Sunday. “LET'S BE LOUD. Make your voice heard in ONE WEEK. VOTE on November 5th. Born in the United States. Puerto Rico,” Lopez posted.

On Thursday evening, Lopez will speak at a rally with Harris, becoming one of the biggest players to appear alongside the vice president in the final stretch of the campaign, just days before the election.

