Donald Trump to hold rally in Macon as election enters final days





The campaign hasn't released all the details yet, but they say Trump is expected to hold a rally Sunday in Macon.

MACON, Georgia. Just two days before Election Day, former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Macon on Sunday, making his final stretch of campaigning with voters in Middle Georgia.

The campaign says Trump's rally in Macon will be his last event in the Peach State before Election Day on Tuesday.

Trump's visit comes as the Trump/Vance and Harris/Walz campaigns are targeting Georgia voters, with Democrats hoping they can repeat their success in turning Georgia blue in 2020 and Republicans trying to turn Georgia red again.

The campaign says many details are still under wraps, including the time the event will take place, but they confirm Trump will speak here in Macon.

A campaign source said they plan to hold the rally at the Atrium Health Amphitheater at the Macon Mall.

It is not yet known how to attend the event or where to get tickets. We will update this story as more information is released.

While Trump is the first high-end candidate to visit Macon, various campaign surrogates have descended on Macon in recent months, ranging from Jill Biden who is expected to visit Macon on Saturday, to Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz visiting in September and his wife, Gwen, going door to door in Macon on Thursday.

Additionally, the day before Trump's speech in Macon, his competitor Harris is expected to hold a campaign event in Atlanta on Saturday.

Trump's vice presidential pick, JD Vance, was scheduled to host an event in Macon, but it was canceled due to Hurricane Helene.

After the deluge of attention from both sides, both campaigns make their final pitches to voters as early vote totals set records and the campaign enters its final week.

Polls open on Election Day Tuesday at 7 a.m.

For all your election news, 13WMAZ will bring you live coverage as election results become available.

