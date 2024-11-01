Transfer of power: lessons learned and optimism for the new president | INITIATED





A national survey by the Computer-Assisted Self-Interview System (CASI), conducted from September 19 to 23, 2024, showed a decline in the popularity rating of incumbent President Joko Jokowi Widodo, but showed optimistic views on the new state leadership led by President-elect Prabowo Subianto. . On a scale of 1 to 10, Kawula 17's Survei Nasional Kawula survey institute shows that Jokowis' approval rating fell from 5.7 in the second quarter of 2024 to 5.4 in the third quarter of 2024. It's for no reason, this red score [of Jokowi] is likely because people believe that there are still many fundamental problems that have not been addressed properly by the government, said Kawula 17 researcher Oktafia Kusuma in a statement on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Respondents considered Jokowi to have enormous obstacles in solving the problems of economy, unemployment, poverty and corruption during his term. Ninety percent of them considered Jokowi's performance on these priority issues, especially corruption, to be very poor. Jokowi's government has failed to resolve major corruption cases or its investigation has not gone as planned. This may be one of the factors that deteriorated the image of the Jokowi government in the eyes of the people, Oktafia said. Another rather crucial issue that contributes to Jokowi's poor rating is poverty reduction (68 percent). Although there are many social assistance programs, they are not enough to reduce the poverty rate in Indonesia. Jokowis' government has not done enough to meet the employment needs of the population based on the growing number of labor force. Optimism about the Prabowos government Unlike the various challenges facing Jokowi's administration, those interviewed believe they see the future in the new government of Prabowo Subianto. Almost half of the correspondents (45 percent) believe that Prabowo could keep his campaign promises. Interestingly, the optimism rate in Prabowo tends to be higher among people aged 35-44 (59%) and among societal groups actively involved in political activities (62%). The optimism rate jumped 7%, from 38% in the second quarter of 2024 to 45% in the third quarter of 2024. In the third quarter, people's optimism is encouraged by Prabowo's image as a firm, courageous, respected character with strong support from various political groups and elements of society, Oktafia said. The survey reveals, however, that the Prabowo government will not be immune from challenges, particularly in meeting the expectations of the population. In addition to eradicating corruption, the main obstacle to solving economic problems, such as deflation, which impacts mass layoffs which contribute to high unemployment and poverty rates, should also be the main priority of the new government. In terms of environment, waste management is seen as the most important environmental issue in the third quarter (38 percent), followed by flooding (31 percent) and air pollution (29 percent). Other problems were river pollution (24 percent), industrial waste disposal (22 percent) and crop failure (22 percent).

