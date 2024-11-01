Decision-making by PRC leaders | ChinaPower Project

In this episode of the ChinaPower Podcast, Mr. Jon Czin joins us to discuss national dynamics and leadership decision-making in the People's Republic of China (PRC). Mr. Czin discusses what is currently missing from the U.S. debate on China policy and how many analysts have failed to predict the scale and concentration of power that President Xi Jinping would be able to wield. 'acquire. It describes his humanistic approach to studying decision-making by Chinese leaders, attempting to examine issues through the eyes of Xi Jinping and the Chinese context in which Xi makes these decisions. Mr. Czin discusses his impression of Xi Jinping and explains how and why he is very different from his predecessors, using Xi's unique background as the main reason for his leadership style. He addresses Xi with a focus on domestic and partisan issues, such as widespread corruption, and discusses what he sees as the limited connection that currently exists between China's internal dynamics and its foreign policy. Mr. Czin shares his assessment that China has become a defining force in the geopolitical environment and that, in 10 to 20 years, it will continue to have the capacity and willingness to be a formidable rival to the United States. Finally, he discusses what he sees as China's view on the internal dynamics of the United States and the upcoming presidential election.

Dr. Jonathan A. Czin is the Michael H. Armacost Professor of Foreign Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution and a member of the John L. Thornton China Center. He is a former member of the CIA's Senior Analytical Branch, where he was one of the intelligence community's top China experts. Jon led the intelligence community's analysis of Chinese politics and policymaking, playing a central role in assessing and briefing senior policymakers on President Xi Jinping, his rise to power and the decision-making on a range of key issues and crises. From 2021 to 2023, he served as Director for China at the National Security Council, where he advised, staffed, and coordinated White House and interagency diplomacy with the People's Republic of China, including all interactions of the President Biden with President Xi, and has played a leading role in addressing a wide range of global issues related to China. He also served as an advisor for Asia-Pacific security affairs in the Office of the Secretary of Defense and overseas at a CIA field station in Southeast Asia. He holds a master's degree in international relations from Yale University, graduated magna cum laude from Haverford College, and studied at the University of Oxford. He is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.