Samad asks KPK to investigate Jokowi family's alleged corruption case, PSI: Don't spread trending stories
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) demands that no one spread tendentious and baseless accusations against the family of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.
This follows a request from the former chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Abraham Samad, for the anti-corruption agency to follow up on the alleged corruption case which allegedly resulted in the names of the president's family members Jokowi.
“Basically, people from all walks of life have the right to request information about the handling of a case from law enforcement,” Indonesian Solidarity Party LBH Director Nasrullah said in a written statement Friday ( 01/11/2024).
“However, we also hope that efforts to find this information will not be filled with biased narratives that create false assumptions in society,” he added.
Nasrullah also asked all parties not to usurp the authority of the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) by responding to obstacles they encounter or comparing the performance of KPK leaders from time to time.
“We must also maintain the reputation of the Corruption Eradication Commission as a law enforcement agency with integrity, which we must continue to protect together,” he said.
Finally, Nasrullah hopes that all parties will not fill the public space with tendentious narratives or baseless slander.
“The election battle is over, it is time for us to work together for an advanced Indonesia,” he said.
Previously, Abraham and former KPK Deputy Chairman Saut Situmorang, together with the Civil Society Coalition, asked KPK leaders to follow up on a number of cases involving the names of family members of the 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Samad said his party conveyed this during a meeting with Acting Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee, Nawawi Pmolango, and Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Alexander Marwata, at the Red and White Building in Jakarta, Thursday (10/31/2024).
“As a former KPK leader, I can calculate that this has been around for quite a long time. And it seems that ideally it could have escalated into an investigation,” Samad said after a meeting with the KPK leadership.
Samad said several cases that needed to be followed up were the reports of Professor Ubedilah Badrun of the State University of Jakarta (UNJ) regarding the two sons of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Jokowi, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep, suspected of criminal acts. corruption and money laundering (TPPU) in 2022.
Then there was the mining corruption case in the northern Moluccas which dragged the name of the mayor of Medan and son-in-law of President Jokowi, Bobby Nasution. This case is known as Block field.
Second, President Jokowi is suspected of obstructing investigations into corruption cases. E-ID.
“At that time, the head of the KPK (President Jokowi), Mr. Agus Rahardjo, was summoned and, according to Mr. Agus, the president was angry and ordered not to take action. We discussed earlier that this matter must be investigated immediately because it is a violation of Article 21 of the Abstraction of Justice,” he said.
Samad said his party also asked the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to follow up on the alleged case of Kaesang Pangarep's private jet gratification.
He said the KPK leadership had agreed to follow up on these cases during the remaining two months of their term.
“While he cannot give certainty on the timetable for completing the case, he has promised to resolve it. This is the promise of the KPK leadership,” he said.
