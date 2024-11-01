Bibek Debroy passes away: PM Modi says he left an indelible mark on India's intellectual landscape





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mourned the death of Bibek Debroy, eminent economist and chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM).

In an article on Through his works, he left an indelible mark on the Indian intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he loved working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to young people.

He added: “I have known Dr Debroy for many years. I will fondly remember his ideas and his passion for academic discourse. Saddened by his death. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.

Debroy was widely recognized for his significant contributions to economic policy and research. He chaired the Finance Ministry's 'Expert Committee for Infrastructure Classification and Amrit Kaal Financing Framework', a key initiative aimed at improving India's economic situation over the next 25 years.

Born on January 25 in a Bengali family in Shillong, Debroy's educational journey began at Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur and continued at Presidency College, Calcutta, Delhi School of Economics and Trinity College, Cambridge. His teaching career included positions at Presidency College, Calcutta (1979-83), the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune (1983-87), and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi (1987-93). .

From 1993 to 1998 he was director of a Ministry of Finance and UNDP project focused on legal reforms, and in 1994-95 he collaborated with the Ministry of Economic Affairs. As a founding member of NITI Aayog, the government's main think tank, Debroy played a vital role in shaping the policy from the beginning.

Throughout his career, Debroy has made landmark contributions in various areas of economics, including game theory, income inequality, poverty, legal reform, and railway policy. He was also a renowned scholar of Indian texts and culture, best known for his ten-volume translation of the Mahabharata, celebrated for its clarity and accessibility.

Debroy leaves behind a remarkable legacy as a thought leader who significantly influenced India's intellectual and economic landscape.

(With contribution from agencies)

