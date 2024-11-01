Indonesia bans iPhone 16 sales due to lack of local investment | News





Apple has been banned from marketing and selling its iPhone 16 in Indonesia due to failure to comply with the country's local investment and manufacturing regulations. The industry ministry cited Apple's failure to meet the requirement that 40% of smartphones and tablets be purchased or produced locally. In a press release issued on Friday, the ministry explained: “iPhone 16s imported by registered importers cannot be sold in the country since PT Apple Indonesia has not yet fulfilled its investment commitment to obtain certification of the “local content level” in innovation. This is Apple's local subsidiary, PT Apple Indonesia. According to media reportsPT Apple Indonesia fell short of its promised investment of 1.7 trillion rupiah ($108 million), having invested only 1.5 trillion rupiah ($95 million) so far. Although Apple has established four developer academies in Indonesia, the company has not yet committed to building a manufacturing plant, which Indonesian authorities have been calling for. In April, Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged the government's demand for local manufacturing in a meeting with President Joko Widodo, but made no firm commitments, saying only that the company would “study” this possibility. The Ministry of Industry also noted that around 9,000 units of the iPhone 16 have entered Indonesia via travelers and postal deliveries since its launch. Although these devices are permitted for personal use, their commercial sale is strictly prohibited. The ministry further clarified that older Apple iPhone models remain available for sale in the country. Indonesia's local content regulations are part of a broader strategy to attract foreign investment and strengthen domestic industries. However, these rules – which vary by sector – have been criticized as protectionist and sometimes seen as disincentivizing potential investors. Indonesia nevertheless represents a huge market for Apple, with around 354 million active mobile phone users, exceeding the country's population of around 280 million, according to the ministry. The sales ban also coincides with a political change in Indonesia, with newly elected President Prabowo Subianto taking office. Subianto has pledged to introduce investment-friendly policies, but continued enforcement of strict local content requirements suggests Indonesia will continue to focus on land-based production, echoing the ban on nickel ore export implemented under former President Joko Widodo. Apple has not yet responded to the ban.

