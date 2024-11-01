Erdoan warns against escalation of 'ring of fire' in region





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has warned that the Middle East is heading towards a “ring of fire” due to escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah. “We call on all conscious countries to exert more pressure on the Israeli government,” Erdoan said during a joint press conference with his Senegalese counterpart, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in Ankara on October 31. Continued Israeli strikes and Hezbollah retaliation signal that the region is sliding into “a very serious ring of fire,” he said. “Unfortunately, the process that follows will be much more difficult in the region,” Erdoan said, expressing hope that the UN will manage to bring the situation under control. “We will all work together to achieve this.” Erdoan presented Trkiye's position as a “fraternal and humanitarian duty” to support Palestinians and Lebanese amid conflicts. “Those who seek security through oppression will be drawn into a much greater vortex of insecurity,” he added. After meeting Faye, the leaders witnessed the signing of four bilateral agreements covering education, energy, agriculture and environmental cooperation. They also created a high-level strategic cooperation council to strengthen ties between Trkiye and Senegal. “Senegal is one of the countries with which we maintain the closest relations in West Africa and which contributes the most to the stability and well-being of the African continent,” Erdoan stressed. “We share the same position on many issues.” He praised the Senegalese approach to the Palestinian question, based on a two-state solution, calling it “extremely valuable.” Faye echoed Erdoan's sentiments, adding that while Trkiye and Senegal enjoy a fruitful partnership, there is potential for expanded collaboration. “We can expand our partnership into different sectors,” Faye said. “We can strengthen joint ventures and make them sustainable.” He condemned the situation in Gaza as a “violation of international law” and urged the UN to “seek a more just and equitable world order.” Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets, drones and missiles into Israel and unleashed violent Israeli retaliatory strikes since last year's Hamas attack from the Gaza Strip sparked a devastating war in the Palestinian enclave. Over the past year, Israel's widening campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon has killed 2,865 people, injured more than 13,000 and devastated Lebanese towns near the border. In Lebanon, some 1.2 million people have been displaced since Israel turned the conflict into a full-blown war last month, when it launched a wave of heavy airstrikes that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah , and most of his deputies. A year of Hezbollah rocket fire also forced 60,000 Israelis to evacuate near the border.

