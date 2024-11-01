Politics
Close cooperation between Malaysia and Turkey benefits the people
The two countries share similar values and views regarding Islam, regional peace and global interests.
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (left) enjoys very close relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
SHAH ALAM – Relations between Malaysia and Turkey are very cordial and diplomatic, with cooperation in various fields such as economy, education, defense and culture.
Here are some important aspects of the Malaysia-Türkiye relationship:
Economy and trade:
Turkey is a major trading partner of Malaysia in Eastern Europe, with both countries striving to increase the annual value of their trade. The Malaysia-Turkey Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which came into force in 2015, has facilitated cooperation in various sectors, including electrical equipment, textiles and automobiles. In 2022, the two countries also signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to further improve market access for businesses from both countries.
Defense and security:
Malaysia and Turkey collaborate closely in the defense sector through agreements providing for the sale and sharing of defense technologies. Turkey supports Malaysia in strengthening its military capabilities, including providing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology and various other military equipment. This makes Malaysia one of Turkey's major defense clients in Southeast Asia.
Education and culture:
Both countries promote student and university exchange programs. Turkish universities are popular destinations for Malaysian students in fields such as Islamic studies, medicine and engineering. There is also a strong cultural connection, with cultural exhibitions, arts and festivals introducing Malaysians to Turkish heritage.
Politics and diplomacy:
Malaysia and Turkey support each other in international forums such as the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Both countries often champion issues affecting Muslims around the world, including Palestine, the Rohingya crisis, and the situation in Afghanistan. They also share views on promoting human rights and social justice.
Tourism:
Turkey is a popular tourist destination for Malaysians, while Malaysia also attracts Turkish tourists. Many Malaysians are attracted to Turkey's history and natural landscapes, while Malaysia offers rich ecotourism and cultural heritage to Turkish travelers.
Overall, Malaysia-Turkey relations are strengthening and are expected to continue to grow over the coming decades, with the aim of leveraging both countries' strategic positions in their respective regions.
