



Sir Ed Davey has pressed Sir Keir Starmer over his negotiations with the European Union, calling on the Prime Minister to show urgency in his big mandate. resetting relations with the block. The leader of the Liberal Democrats also criticized the Prime Minister's decision to exclude any youth mobility projects with the European Union, calling it quite strange and bad, while calling for a return to the single market. The European Commission has made a youth mobility program a key requirement amid Sir Keir's post-Brexit reset with Brussels, following years of strained relations under successive Conservative prime ministers. The deal, which mirrors similar agreements already made between Britain and countries including Australia and Japan, would allow young people aged 18 to 35 to move and work freely between the countries for a period of up to 'at two years old. Speaking to journalists at lunch in the Press Gallery at Parliament, Sir Ed warned that the Government will not be able to grow the UK economy without rebuilding our relationships with our European partners and securing a better trade deal . We cannot wait for our economy to restart, Sir Ed warned. ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire ) That simply won't happen, he warned. We cannot wait to restart our economy, we must act urgently to rebuild this relationship. He added: Our desire to thwart even the youth mobility program is quite strange and wrong. Echoing Sir Eds' remarks, Michael Heseltine later said The Independent that the easiest way to give investors confidence and encourage them to invest in our economy is to convince them that we are returning to the single market. A generous travel system for young people would be a first step in this direction, he added. Lord Heseltine, president of the European Movement, warned: failure to consider this is part of the conspiracy of silence which has prevented the British people from properly understanding the disaster of Brexit. The Prime Minister visited Brussels earlier this month as part of a wider attempt to reset the UK's relationship with the EU. While Sir Keir has previously insisted the UK will not rejoin the bloc in his lifetime, he has pledged to make Brexit work by renegotiating the deal agreed by Boris Johnson and the Tories. The Prime Minister made the first major breakthrough last week with a historic new defense deal with Germany. Under the plans, German aircraft from the Luftwaffe, the German air force, will operate from a base in Britain to help protect the North Atlantic from the growing threat from Russia, while around 400 jobs are expected to be created at a new munitions factory in the UK. UNITED KINGDOM. Speaking about the ongoing negotiations with the EU, the Lib Dem leader said: We're looking forward to these negotiations, it's really important to us. I think the Prime Minister is right to visit Europe five or six times since the election. He is right to rebuild this relationship. Sir Ed added: "We need a much better trade deal as soon as possible, with the single market as the ultimate goal where possible. And I think if you take that approach to the negotiations, I think you will see a radical change in attitude from Europe, because they no longer trust the UK. How sad is this? We must rebuild this trust.

