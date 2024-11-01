PTI to hold protests across country to secure release of Imran Khan





ANI | Updated: November 01, 2024

Rawalpindi [Pakistan]November 1 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party and Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) chief Asad Qaiser announced plans to launch protests and rallies across the country to seek independence. release of Imran Khan and oppose the ruling regime, according to the Express Tribune.Asad Qaiser on Thursday announced plans to launch protests and rallies across Pakistan after uniting political parties at the national and provincial levels, according to Express Tribune. Earlier in the day, six PTI leaders were denied permission to meet Imran Khan as prison authorities reportedly demanded a written undertaking that no political discussions would take place during the meeting. They further claimed that the party founder was denied basic human rights and facilities, Express Tribune reported. On October 4, Pakistan's Punjab government banned visits to prisoners, citing security concerns ahead of the SCO summit in the federal capital, which hosted senior government officials from several regional states. October 15 and 16. , the government lifted restrictions on October 26. Speaking to the media outside Adiala Prison alongside other party leaders, Qaiser criticized the current government, calling it “fascist” and saying: “They are falsely portraying themselves as supporters of democracy.” “What else would elected officials discuss with their leader, if not political questions?” » asked Qaiser. He accused Pakistani Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of ruling the province with authoritarian tactics, adding that PTI leaders were being deprived of their democratic rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition in the Senate and PTI chief Shibli Faraz slammed the Adiala jail authorities for refusing party leaders to meet Imran despite a court order granting him authorization after six weeks. “The intention was to break his spirit, but with faith and determination it remains unbroken,” he said. “Commenting on the situation, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan, Omar Ayub, said that the “establishment and the Form 47 government” should also pledge to refrain from meddling in political affairs. PTI leader Zartaj Gul accused the government of “brazen conduct”, warning that it would be held accountable for its actions. She appealed to human rights organizations to visit the. prison and assess the situation, noted Express Tribune Zartaj noted that they came to meet Imran after the restrictions on visits were lifted: “The leaders of a political party were asked to give in writing that they do not. would not hold political dialogue with their leader.” Meanwhile, at a press conference in Lahore, PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja announced nationwide protests against the recently adopted 26th constitutional amendment, which focuses on judicial reforms and was strongly opposed by the former ruling party upon its adoption. in Parliament earlier this month. Pakistan is experiencing great turmoil as the country continues to struggle under severe economic difficulties, and witnesses extrajudicial killings and imprisonment of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, which has drawn criticism from various sides of society. (ANI)

