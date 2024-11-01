'Bad presentation': PM Modi takes dig at Congress, accuses party of making 'false promises' – India News





On the eve of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress party of making “false promises” to voters, saying the party was being “seriously exposed” by promising targets that it he will never be able to hold on. Modi's comments come as he seizes on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent directive urging state units to make only fiscal promises to avoid fiscal stress, following reports of financial difficulties in states ruled by Congress. “The Congress party is realizing the hard way that it is easy to make unreal promises, but implementing them properly is difficult, if not impossible,” Modi posted on his X account, saying that the grand old party misleads people with broken promises. “Now they are seriously exposed in front of the people!” ” he added, targeting the financial health and development status of Congress-ruled states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. Who is Mukesh Menaria, the man Pankaj Oswal's daughter Vasundhara is accused of murdering in Uganda? Wrongly accused of receiving massage in Tihar, it was physiotherapy: AAPs Satyendar Jain To work more effectively, I have to be part of the system, says veteran actor Sayaji Shinde as he joins Ajit Pawars' NCP Kolkata RG Kar Hospital: 50 senior doctors resign in solidarity with protesting juniors demanding hospital reforms Read also:Maharashtra Elections 2024: Baramati to Mahim 7 key seats that are set for showdown Prime Minister Modi warned voters against what he called a “Congress-sponsored culture of false promises”, saying: “We have seen recently how the people of Haryana have rejected their lies and preferred a stable government, focused on progress and motivated by action. He claimed that a vote for Congress amounted to “non-governance, poor economics and unprecedented spoils,” tagging his posts with the hashtag “false congressional promises.” In a series of articles on are facing reductions. Check in any state where the Congress has governments today – Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana – the development trajectory and fiscal health are going from bad to worse. Their so-called guarantees are not kept, which constitutes a terrible deception for the populations of these countries. -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024 In Karnataka, Congress leaders are “more busy with politics and intra-party looting”, according to PM Modi, rather than focusing on development. He also highlighted the wage delays of farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana who are waiting for promised loan waivers. Read also:Prominent economist Bibek Debroy dies, PM Modi mourns loss “Earlier, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, they had promised certain allocations which were never implemented for five years. There are many examples of how Congress works,” he said. The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on November 20 while those in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes for the two states will take place on November 23.

