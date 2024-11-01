PM Modi slams Congress giveaway policy after Kharge advises state units to make fiscally feasible promises





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 1) slammed the Congress party after its leader Mallikarjun Kharge urged the party's state wings to only make “financially feasible” promises. “The Congress Party is realizing the hard way that it is easy to make unreal promises, but implementing them properly is difficult, if not impossible. Campaign after campaign, they promise things to the people, which they also know they can never keep. Now they are seriously exposed in the eyes of the people! » tweeted Prime Minister Modi. The Congress Party is realizing the hard way that it is easy to make unreal promises, but implementing them properly is difficult, if not impossible. Campaign after campaign, they promise things to the people, which they also know they can never keep. Now they don't behave well -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024 PM Modi said, “Look at any state where the Congress is currently in power: Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, their development trajectory and financial health are deteriorating. » He added: “Their so-called guarantees are still not respected, which constitutes a serious betrayal of the people of these states. The poor, youth, farmers and women suffer the most, as they not only miss out on promised benefits, but also see existing programs weakened. The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the culture of false promises sponsored by Congress! We have seen recently how the people of Haryana have rejected their lies and preferred a stable, progress-oriented and action-driven government. There is growth -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024 He further noted that citizens across the country must remain alert to the culture of false promises in Congress. “Recently, we have seen how the people of Haryana have rejected their empty promises in favor of a stable, progress-oriented and action-oriented government,” the Prime Minister concluded. He added: “There is a growing awareness across India that voting for Congress means supporting non-governance, bad economic policies and unprecedented corruption. The people of India desire development and progress, not repeated #FakePromisesOfCongress! » Kharge advises state congressional units to make only fiscally feasible promises Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday critical the Karnataka government after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hinted that he would reconsider one of the administration's key guarantees. You gave certain guarantees. After seeing them, I even mentioned in Maharashtra that Karnataka has five guarantees. Now you mentioned that you might cancel one. It seems you don't read all the newspapers, but I do, which is why I am bringing this to your attention, Kharge remarked at a press conference. Kharge's comments were in reference to Shivakumar's statement that the government would review the 'Shakti' guarantee, a scheme introduced by the Congress government in Karnataka, which provides free bus rides to women in non-luxurious government buses.

