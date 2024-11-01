Trump, using violent language, attacks 'war hawk' Liz CheneyExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump speaks with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Arizona, October 31, 2024. Patrick Fallon/AFP .

switch captionPatrick Fallon/AFP

LAS VEGAS Former President Donald Trump lashed out at former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney in Arizona on Thursday, using violent language and insults to describe his opponent's most prominent Republican supporter, Vice President Harris.

During an onstage conversation with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Arizona, Trump launched into a meandering diatribe against Cheney, who was one of only two Republicans on the House committee to investigate the riots of January 6.

Trump said Cheney was a radical war hawk who wanted to keep U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, which he said was costing too many young American lives and too expensive.

“Let’s put her there with a nine-barrel shotgun shooting at her,” Trump told Carlson. “Let's see how she feels, you know, when the guns are pointed in her face.”

“You know, they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building and saying, 'Oh, hell, let's send 10,000 troops straight into the mouth of the enemy.'”

On Friday, Cheney said Trump's comments demonstrated why she supported Harris over him.

Trump campaign says outrage over his comment is a 'hoax'

The Trump campaign called the controversy over the remarks a “hoax,” saying Trump explained in his remarks that “warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them without thinking.” care about the lives lost.”

The campaign said Trump was “clearly describing a combat zone” in his remarks, without suggesting that Cheney be shot.

Trump frequently spoke of vengeance and grievances on the campaign trail, describing his domestic opponents as the “enemy within” and suggesting the military could step in to deal with disruption caused by his political opponents.

He has already said Cheney is guilty of treason and should be imprisoned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/01/g-s1-31443/2024-election-trump-harris-cheney The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos