Golkar said Ridwan Kamil was close to Prabowo and Jokowi





They have a very good relationship Jakarta (ANTARA) – DPD Golkar DKI Jakarta said that the candidate for governor of Pilkada number one (1) of DKI Jakarta 2024, Ridwan Kamil (RK) is close to President Prabowo Subianto and 7th President Joko Widodo. “They have very good relations. Pak RK is quite close to Pak Prabowo, also to Pak Jokowi,” Jakarta Golkar Party DPD Chairman Ahmed Zaki Iskandar said in Jakarta on Friday in response to Ridwan Kamil's meeting with Prabowo Subianto on Thursday (10/31) and Jokowi in Solo, Central Java, on Friday. Zaki, who is also chairman of the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono Winning Team Steering Committee (RIDO), said that RK's closeness to Presidents Prabowo and Jokowi can be seen in the meeting photos. “This can be seen in the photos of the meeting. They chatted intimately. There were no barriers or boundaries. They both laughed freely, like a meeting between friends,” he said. “If anyone says that Pak Prabowo and Jokowi support the next pair of candidates, it is very wrong. Because from the beginning, Pak Prabowo and Pak Jokowi supported RK,” he said. The meeting, said Zaki, confirmed that Prabowo and Jokowi supported RK to become governor of DKI Jakarta. Regarding the meeting with Prabowo, Zaki added, it was a signal from Pak Prabowo to all party cadres and supporters to “go all out” and seriously support Ridwan Kamil – Suswono. “Everyone has to gasp to win Ridwan Kamil – Suswono,” Zaki emphasized. The meeting with President Prabowo Subianto took place at the Padang Restaurant in the Sabang area, Central Jakarta, Thursday (10/31). Meanwhile, the meeting with Jokowi took place on Friday afternoon at his residence in Sumber, Solo, Central Java. The DKI Jakarta KPU has determined three pairs of candidates (paslon) for the position of governor and deputy governor of DKI Jakarta who will run in the DKI Jakarta legislative elections on Sunday (22/9).

The three candidate pairs are Ridwan Kamil-Suswono (RIDO) serial number 1, Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana (Dharma-Kun) from independent serial number 2 and Pramono Anung-Rano Karno (Pram-Doel) serial number 3. Journalist: Syaiful Hakim

Editor: Edy Sujatmiko

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

