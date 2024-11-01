Live updates: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris election news





Career Administration staff on Tuesday took issue with the process President Joe Biden's aides took to add an apostrophe to a transcript of remarks that appeared to show the president calling Donald Trump supporters trash, according to emails obtained by the Associated Press.

Objections from staff in the White House stenographer's office related to how the transcript was changed, not necessarily the accuracy of the change.

But they nevertheless reflect the urgent rush to clarify Biden's comments, which Republicans took advantage of to accuse the president of disparaging Republicans.

In his remarks, Biden recalled a comedian who dismissed Puerto Rico as a floating island of garbage at Madison Square Garden before a Trump speech last week. He then said: The only garbage I see floating around out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unacceptable and un-American.

The change in question came when members of the White House press corps inserted an apostrophe, turning supporters into supporters, implying that the president was only talking about the comedian and not all of Trump's supporters.

According to the emails, Biden aides spoke with the president before making the change, and Biden himself clarified the comments later on social media.

But in doing so, they appeared to circumvent the protocol for changing official transcripts, which would require approval from a supervisor in the stenographers department. The emails suggested a supervisor was not immediately available to review audio of the event, but the press office released the edited transcript anyway.

The urgency of distributing the transcript, with the apostrophe included, reflected the potentially damaging effect of Biden's comment. While the event was filmed, allowing the president's words to speak for themselves, some transcripts were circulating on social media that took the president's words out of context.

But according to the emails, the decision to add the apostrophe to the transcript and distribute it without approval from the head of the stenographer's office was a violation of protocol.

If there is a difference in interpretation, the press office can choose to withhold the transcript but cannot edit it independently, the supervisor wrote in the email, adding: Our office's transcript shorthand published on our distribution, which includes the National Archives, is now different from that of our distribution. the version edited and made public by Press Office staff.

Regardless of the urgency, it is essential to the authenticity and legitimacy of our transcripts that we adhere to a consistent protocol for requesting edits, approval and publication, the supervisor wrote in emails obtained by the AP.

