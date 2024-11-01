After meeting Prabowo, RK visited Jokowi's residence, this is what he was looking for





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The number one candidate for Jakarta Governor, Ridwan Kamil (RK) responded to the invitation of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo for a friendly visit to Solo, Central Java, Friday ( 01/11/2024). Based on official information received by Bisnis, the character known as Kang Emil was received at Jokowi's private residence around 2:30 p.m. WIB. The former West Java governor wore a sky blue shirt with a light cotton texture. Meanwhile, RK revealed that they had a dialogue about the future development of Jakarta. He admitted to having sought advice from figures who had been governor of Jakarta. “As a young person, I sought advice and guidance from senior figures. “We know that Pak Jokowi was also the former governor of Jakarta, so I specifically received a briefing from him about Jakarta in the future,” RK explained. He added that RK said that 90 percent of the content of the meeting was advice for him to do better and bring more achievements to Jakarta. In accordance with RK, Jokowi said the meeting discussed Jakarta's planning. “Mr. Ridwan Kamil has experience as governor of West Java, so I know him very well. Earlier there was a discussion about planning for Jakarta, big ideas for Jakarta. “I think that everything is very clear,” Jokowi said. RK also brought a souvenir of Bogor layer cake to Jokowi, because the former president had lived in Bogor for a long time. “Pak Jokowi lived in Bogor for a long time (when he was president), so it's to remember the country of Bogor. I hope he likes it,” he concluded. Previously, RK also met with President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday evening (10/31). RK admitted that the two of them discussed a lot of things, such as discussing IKN and advice. Based on the information from the official release and its upload on Instagram, RK was invited to dinner by Prabowo at Garuda Restaurant on Sabang Street. The reason is that Padang cuisine is one of the favorite dishes of the President General of the Gerindra Party. The character familiarly called Kang Emil then revealed that many things were discussed during the meeting, including the issue of the Indonesian Capital (IKN). Prabowo also gave him advice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20241101/15/1812577/usai-bertemu-prabowo-rk-sambangi-kediaman-jokowi-ini-yang-dicari The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos