Swing state voters; American economy; Harris and TrumpExBulletin





Good morning. You are reading the Up First newsletter.

Today's best stories

Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump headed West yesterday to make their campaign closing arguments to voters in the critical states of Arizona and Nevada. Both candidates hope to win over Latino voters in the United States and talk about border security, one of the main issues of the campaign. While in Arizona, Harris criticized remarks Trump made at a rally Wednesday, where he said he would protect women “whether they like it or not.” She presented the comment as a warning about the potential consequences of a second Trump presidency for women.

This combination of file photos shows Vice President Harris speaking at a campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on October 26, and former President Donald Trump at a rally on October 22 in Greensboro, Carolina from the North. AP/AP

. AP/AP Almost every day this week, Harris has jumped on things Trump has said to emphasize her argument that he is unfit for office, NPR's Tamara Keith told Up First. Trump is working to win over Latino voters and distance himself from the stupid comment a comedian made about Puerto Rico at one of his rallies. Trump is also trying to take back the narrative after President Biden appeared to say that Trump supporters are trash before clarifying that he was talking about the comedians' bad joke.

The Ministry of Labor will provide an update on the labor market this morning. This follows several economic reports released this week, which showed the U.S. economy appeared to be in good shape.

The next jobs report is expected to show significantly slower job growth for October, according to NPR's Scott Horsley. This slowdown is influenced by factors such as the Boeing strike and other labor unrest, as well as the temporary effects of Hurricanes Helen and Milton. Over the summer and early fall, consumer spending grew at an annual rate of 3.7%, mainly supported by strong wage gains. Overall, economic data released this week was largely positive, with falling inflation, rising wages and healthy economic growth.

Thousands of union activists will be going door to door in swing states this weekend because the stakes in this election are high. Over the past four years, many believe the Biden-Harris administration has supported them by joining them on the picket lines, creating more union jobs through legislation, and expanding hourly eligibility. additional. Some say they now view Trump as a threat because he adopted policies during his presidency that weakened federal employee unions.

NPR's Andrea Hsu says unions know Trump has a lot of support from white, working-class voters, including some of their members. In their investigation, they plan to highlight Trump's recent comments joking with Elon Musk about firing strikers, recalling that he hated paying overtime and would simply hire more workers to avoid that. Even though they are trying hard, the persuasion phase of the campaign is largely over, Hsu says. But on the other hand, previous research also shows that simply asking people if they intend to vote increases the likelihood that they will do so. Behind the story

I've had OCD for most of my life. It started in fourth grade with a fear of vomiting and grew into a fear of germs, sick people, any moving vehicles, and situations with no clear outcome.

In middle school, I couldn't eat anything without first saying a prayer, otherwise I was convinced I was going to throw up. I had to drop out of my Spanish minor in college, which required studying abroad, because I refused to board a plane where I or anyone near me risk of vomiting.

I took my first flight in five years in January and have taken 16 flights since!

After avoiding air travel due to my OCD, I went to Mexico City for my first international flight in years. Claire Murashima/NPR .

switch captionClaire Murashima/NPR

Growing up, my parents and I had heard about OCD, but we didn't know it could manifest in the way I felt it. This lack of understanding delayed my diagnosis and eventual treatment, and I am not alone.

Those who have violent or sexual intrusive thoughts also tend to delay treatment because they remain silent, according to Dr. Christopher Pittenger, director of the Yales OCD Research Clinic. They know their thoughts are irrational, but they can't get rid of them.

I've spoken to people who live with various intrusive thoughts about harming themselves or others, questioning their own sexual orientation, and breaking up with their partner while in relationships. healthy.

I'm not offended when people say I'm so OCD when they really mean I like to keep my space tidy, but until there is a better understanding of the extent of the disorder , it won't get any easier for those of us who suffer from lesser-known forms of OCD. for help.

Weekend Picks

Mismatched cousins ​​David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. Searchlight Pictures .

toggle captionPhotos from Searchlight

Find out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

Movies: Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin play cousins ​​in A Real Pain. The film presents a thoughtful and impactful narrative about family, friendship and the burden of the Jewish past, as well as how individuals cope with their stories of suffering.

TV: The Diplomat offers a different vision of politics: one in which wise collaborators often take the lead behind the scenes of government, and many of the people involved are genuinely interested in improving lives, even if their actions may lead to harm. negative results. The new season is now on Netflix.

Books: In his memoir, Brothers, Alex Van Halen reflects on his relationship with his younger brother and guitarist Eddie, highlighting the decades they spent making music together.

Music: After 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Shaboozey's A Bar Song (Tipsy) was eclipsed from the top spot by Morgan Wallens Love Somebody.

Games: Dragon Age: The Veilguard has excellent combat and charming companions, but you might feel disappointed if you're looking for a return to the series' origins.

Food: Want to add more spice to your child's lunch box? Here are six quick meals you can prepare in under 30 minutes.

Quiz: A perfect mix of celebrities and politicians in this quiz, it's almost like it was made just for me. I passed, do you think you can match my perfect score?

3 things to know before you leave

Boeing workers gather on a picket line near the entrance to a Boeing factory during an ongoing strike in Seattle, Washington. About 33,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, District 751, have been on strike for nearly seven weeks. David Ryder/Getty Images .

. David Ryder/Getty Images Boeing machinists' union leaders approve the company's latest contract offer. That paves the way for a vote on Monday that could end the seven-week strike. Rapper Young Thugs' trial on gang, gun and drug charges has ended. The Atlanta entertainer changed his plea to guilty in a RICO case he faced yesterday and pleaded no contest to several counts. ChatGPT now has a search engine feature that will also provide links to sources for the answers it gives, according to OpenAI, the company behind the service.

This newsletter was edited by Obed Manuel.

