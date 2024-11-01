A vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economy and unprecedented spoils, PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cited what he termed poor financial health and poor governance record of Congress-ruled states Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka to warn the people against the false promises of Congress. In a lengthy thread posted on X, the Prime Minister said the Congress was making unreal promises during elections and it was impossible to fulfill them. Citing examples from different states, the Prime Minister said the Congress was seriously exposed. … Their so-called guarantees are not being fulfilled, which is a terrible deception for the people of these states. The victims of such a policy are the poor, youth, farmers and women who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing programs diluted, the Prime Minister said. Also read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets MPs from Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana and Chhattisgarh on their training day In Karnataka, the Congress indulges in political activities and intra-party looting instead of even caring about development. In addition to this, they will also cancel existing programs, he added. The Congress Party is realizing the hard way that it is easy to make unreal promises, but implementing them properly is difficult, if not impossible. Campaign after campaign, they promise things to the people, which they also know they can never keep. Now they don't behave well -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024 He said that in Himachal Pradesh, salaries of government employees are not paid on time. In Telangana, farmers are waiting for the waiver promised by the Congress. Earlier, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, they had promised certain benefits which were never implemented for five years. There are many examples of how Congress works, the prime minister said. With assembly elections underway in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the Prime Minister cited the example of Haryana polls, where the BJP returned to power for the third time, to make the point that the people saw through Congress. The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the culture of false promises sponsored by Congress! We have seen recently how the people of Haryana have rejected their lies and preferred a stable, progress-oriented and action-driven government. Across India, there is a growing realization that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, a poor economy and unprecedented plunder. The people of India want development and progress, not the old false promises of the Congress, the Prime Minister said. Also read: PM Modi to launch several health projects, distribute 51,000 appointment letters on Tuesday SHARE Copy link

E-mail

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit Published on November 1, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/a-vote-for-congress-is-a-vote-for-non-governance-poor-economics-and-unparalleled-loot-pm-modi/article68819648.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos