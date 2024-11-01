Latest US elections: Early voting data reveals potentially decisive trends in two key states | US News





A new analysis of early voting data by our US partner network NBC has revealed interesting – and potentially crucial – trends in two key states.

According to the numbers, there are signs of an influx of new Democratic voters in Pennsylvania and new Republican voters in Arizona.

Early votes from new voters – those who did not show up to the polls in 2020 – are particularly interesting because they are votes that could change what happens in 2024 compared to the last presidential election.

Who voted in 2020 and didn't this time also matters, but it's impossible to know until Election Day.

Already, the number of new voters in many of the seven closest battleground states exceeds the 2020 margin between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In Pennsylvania, for example, Mr. Biden beat Trump in 2020 by 80,555 votes. This year, more than 100,000 new voters have already cast ballots in Pennsylvania, with more to come.

While we can't know how these new voters voted, looking at who they are can provide insight into how 2024 will fare compared to 2020.

Party registration does not perfectly predict a voter's choice, but new voters who choose to register as Democrats are more likely to vote for Kamala Harris than otherwise, and new voters who register as Republicans are more likely to vote for Trump.

As a result, in swing states where voters can officially register with a party (Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania), new party-affiliated voters can provide some insight into the 2024 election.

Pennsylvania is the closest state according to polls, and the number of new voters casting ballots there has already surpassed the 2020 margin.

If all 2020 voters voted for the same candidate again, those new voters would decide the race.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania data shows large differences in the number of votes cast by new voters, both by party registration and by gender. More new voters are registered Democrats than Republicans, and new voters are driving this partisan gap.

New male voters are only slightly more likely to be Democrats than Republicans, but among new female voters, Democrats outnumber Republicans almost 2-to-1.

Arizona

When it comes to Arizona, the opposite pattern appears. Although there were fewer new voters than in Pennsylvania — in part because early voting in Arizona started later — Arizona's 2020 margin was also much smaller: just 10,457 votes.

Already, the number of new voters (86,231 Tuesday) is more than eight times higher than the Biden-Trump margin in 2020 in Arizona. And so far, the largest share of that group of new voters in Arizona are Republican men.

New voters are also slightly more likely to be registered Republicans than Democrats in the state, unlike in Pennsylvania. But the Republican advantage among new Arizona voters so far has been driven largely by male voters.

Arizona gets 11 Electoral College votes, while Pennsylvania gets 19.

Most analysts suggest that whoever wins in Pennsylvania is much more likely to win the election overall.

