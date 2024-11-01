MPs write to PM following US lawmakers' letter to Biden on Imran





ISLAMABAD – More than 100 Pakistani lawmakers have written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express concerns over a letter from US Congress members to President Joe Biden calling for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

“We write to express our concerns over the unwarranted and inaccurate comments on Pakistan's domestic politics by 62 members of the US House of Representatives,” the letter said, describing the US lawmakers' stance as a skewed view of realities . The letter, signed by 160 parliamentarians, claims that US lawmakers' appeal to President Biden amounts to external interference and unfairly amplifies the one-party political narrative to the detriment of Pakistan's state institutions and other political groups.

The response comes after US lawmakers urged President Biden to use significant pressure on the Pakistani government to secure the release of prisoners, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The letter also called on US Embassy officials to visit Imran Khan, currently behind bars in Adiala Prison and imprisoned there for over a year now.

This is not the first time that lawmakers from Islamabad and Washington have come face to face, as previous US lawmakers passed “Resolution 901” in June by a large majority – with 368 House members representatives voting in favor of it –. who called for an impartial investigation into allegations of irregularities during the country's February 8 general elections.

The resolution received a swift response from Pakistani lawmakers who passed a motion condemning the US resolution calling it “contrary to facts” and “interference” in its internal affairs.

Following the recent letter from Washington lawmakers – described as “contrary to interstate conduct and diplomatic norms” by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch – US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, said Wednesday that Khan's imprisonment should be decided by Pakistani courts.

