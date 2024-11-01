Turkish civil society leader Kavala serves 7 years in prison





Imprisoned for life without the possibility of parole, Turkish civil society leader Osman Kavala said Friday he still believes Turkey will one day restore democratic norms, as he celebrated seven years behind bars. The 67-year-old Paris-born intellectual's imprisonment sparked repeated protests from international rights groups and the West, with his fate symbolizing Turkey's drift from democratic norms. Kavala was a relatively unknown patron of culture and the arts until his arrest in October 2017 on a series of charges ranging from espionage to financing protests to participation in a failed coup in 2016. He was ultimately sentenced to life in prison in 2022 following a wave of anti-government protests in 2013 that posed the first serious challenge to the increasingly dominant rule of then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “I have now completed my seventh year in prison. During this period, I endured a legal process that completely violated the presumption of innocence, relying on baseless accusations and false statements,” Kavala wrote in an open letter. “My real consolation will be to see progress towards the rule of law in my country. I believe it will happen. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered Kavala's release in a 2019 ruling, saying his arrest was aimed at silencing him and deterring other human rights defenders. Turkey ignored it. In a statement released Friday, Human Rights Watch, the Human Rights Litigation Support Project and the International Commission of Jurists reiterated calls for the annulment of his conviction and his “immediate release”. “The continued illegal detention of Osman Kavala in Turkey is the result of prosecutors and courts effectively operating under the political control of the government,” they wrote in a third-party intervention to the European Court of Human Rights. man. Last year, the Council of Europe, Europe's leading human rights organization, awarded Kavala its first rights prize, aiming to highlight Turkey's refusal to comply with the rulings. of the European Court of Human Rights. Ankara's refusal to implement the Court's decisions has strained relations with its Western allies. The Council of Europe has launched infringement proceedings against Turkey over the Kavala case, which could potentially lead to its exclusion from the organization. Kavala has always denied the accusations against him, insisting on Friday that he had done nothing wrong and that the accusations against him were “politically” motivated. “[The] Judicial authorities believe that they have the power to impose sanctions on those they consider undesirable, even if they know that these people have not committed any crime,” he wrote. Agence France-Presse

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/11/01/turkish-civil-society-leader-kavala-marks-7-years-in-pris/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos