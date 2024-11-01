Ridwan Kamil Sowan visits Jokowi in Solo and receives special briefing on Jakarta





SOLO, KOMPAS.com – Jakarta Governor number 3 candidate Ridwan Kamil received a special briefing when he met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo, Central Java, Friday (11 /01/2024). Ridwan arrived at Jokowi's residence around 2:30 p.m. WIB. At this time, Ridwan, who wore a sky blue shirt, was accepted by Jokowi to chat around a long dining table. Jokowi, who wore a white shirt and black pants, was seen smiling broadly. “As a young person, I sought advice and guidance from senior figures. “We know that Pak Jokowi was also the former governor of Jakarta, so I specifically received information about Jakarta from him in the future,” Ridwan said in a written statement on Friday. Also read: After Prabowo, Ridwan Kamil met Jokowi Solo Ridwan said Jokowi gave many tips and suggestions for developing Jakarta. “90 percent contains advice for me, who is still young, to do better and bring more achievements to Jakarta,” said Ridwan Kamil. During the one-on-one discussion, Ridwan explained a number of programs aimed at encouraging Jakarta to become a global city. Some of these programs are, for example, integrated and affordable housing programs; increase the reach of public transport to agglomeration areas; extension of the Jakarta smart card (KJP Plus); create a million jobs; as well as a program to strengthen food security through markets for cheap basic foodstuffs. Also read: Chico Hakim says Ridwan Kamil's claims about PDI-P supporters must be questioned Jokowi reportedly praised and appreciated the former West Java governor. “Mr. Ridwan Kamil has experience as governor of West Java, so I know him very well. Earlier there was a discussion about planning for Jakarta, big ideas for Jakarta. “I think that everything is very clear,” Jokowi said. This discussion was also punctuated by jokes and light discussions. In fact, on one occasion, Ridwan handed Jokowi a Bogor layer cake. “Pak Jokowi lived in Bogor for a long time (when he was president), so it is to remember the country of Bogor. “I hope he likes it,” concluded Ridwan Kamil.

