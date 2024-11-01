Trump says war hawk Liz Cheney should be target of escalating violent rhetoric against opponents





Donald Trump said former Rep. Liz Cheney was a war hawk who should be shot, as he lashed out at one of his most prominent party critics while campaigning Thursday evening in Arizona.

He is a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a gun there with nine cannons shooting at her, okay? the former president said at a campaign event in Glendale with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Let's see how she feels, you know, when the guns are pointed in her face.

Trump also hurled insults at Cheney, once the third Republican to lead the House, calling her very stupid, a stupid person and an idiot.

Trump's suggestion to shoot Cheney represents an escalation of the violent language he has used to target his political enemies. And it comes days before an election in which the former president, who never accepted his 2020 defeat, has already undermined public trust. In recent weeks, he has also suggested a military crackdown on political opponents whom he described as the enemy within.

Cheney is perhaps the most vocal Republican critic of Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the January 6, 2021 riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol. She played a leading role on the House select committee that investigated the attack, and was later ousted from her deep red Wyoming House seat by a Trump-backed 2022 primary opponent.

Cheney responded overnight to Trump's comments, saying: This is how dictators destroy free nations.

In an article on X, the former MP goes on to say: They threaten with death those who speak against them. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel and unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.

In recent weeks, Cheney has campaigned alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, urging Republicans to put aside party differences to support the Democrat and reject a candidate she says poses a threat to democracy.

Following outrage over the remark, the Trump campaign released a statement Friday, which it later expanded upon, defending the former president.

President Trump is 100% correct that warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them, rather than fight them themselves. This is a continuation of the latest fake media outrage days before the election in a blatant attempt to interfere on behalf of Kamala Harris, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump said Thursday he was surprised that former Vice President Dick Cheney also supported Harris because he pardoned Cheney's former chief of staff, Scooter Libby, who was convicted of perjury in 2007.

I don't blame him for staying with his daughter, but his daughters are very stupid people, very stupid, Trump said.

Trump said Cheney was a stupid person and claimed that when the Wyoming Republican was head of the House GOP, she always wanted to wage war on the people.

You know, they're all war hawks when they sit in Washington in a nice building and say, Let's send 10,000 troops straight into the enemy's mouth, he said.

The office of former President George W. Bush, under whose administration Dick Cheney was vice president and Liz Cheney worked at the State Department, declined to comment on Trump's remarks.

Trump's use of violent language dates back to his first presidential campaign, in 2015 and 2016, when he suggested that a heckler deserved to be roughed up and that he would like to punch another in the face.

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper wrote in his memoir that during his time in office, Trump raised the idea of ​​shooting protesters who took to the streets around the White House following the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Can't you shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or what? » Trump asked, according to Esper.

He began his bid for the Republican nomination in 2024 by telling the Conservative Political Action Conference: “I am your vengeance. Days later, he told a rally in Waco, Texas, that the 2024 election would be the final battle.

And throughout his campaign, he described those convicted of their actions during the Capitol riot as hostages.

Harris has highlighted Trump's actions and rhetoric, including in a speech she gave this week from the Ellipse in Washington, the same site where Trump delivered his January 6, 2021 speech, as she attempts to court independents and moderate Republicans.

Donald Trump intends to use the American military against American citizens who simply do not agree with him. People he calls the enemy from within. This is not a presidential candidate who is thinking about how to improve his life, Harris said in her speech Tuesday night. He is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed by grievances and seeking unchecked power.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN's Jamie Gangel, Kristen Holmes and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

