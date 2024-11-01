Lawmakers criticize US Congress for 'interference' – World





Coalition parliamentarians write to Prime Minister Shehbaz and condemn the letter regarding Imran's plight. Call on diplomats in Washington to engage with members of the Pakistani caucus to clear up their misconceptions.

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians from the ruling coalition, as well as the JUI-F, have written to the prime minister, condemning a recent letter from 62 US Congress members as interference in Pakistan's democratic processes.

Last week, members of the US House of Representatives wrote to President Joe Biden, calling for the release of political prisoners in Pakistan, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In their letter, the Pakistani parliamentarians criticized US lawmakers for undermining Pakistan's democratic institutions and called for a more enlightened perspective on the country's political affairs.

The letter, signed by MPs and senators from PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, ANP, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), as well as by independent lawmakers, urged members of the US Congress to separate fact from fiction.

Addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the letter criticized members of the US Congress for asking President Joe Biden to intervene and secure the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The parliamentarians argued that the call constituted undue interference in Pakistan's internal affairs.

We are writing to express our concerns over the unwarranted and inaccurate comments on Pakistan's domestic politics by 62 members of the US House of Representatives, the letter said.

He said U.S. lawmakers' views on the Feb. 8 general election were wrong, noting that international observers widely viewed the elections as free and fair.

We are indeed stunned to note the blind support of members of the American Congress for a person who disavowed the paternity of his daughter in a court in Los Angeles, California, and who remains a fugitive from this same court to this day , the letter says.

As elected officials, parliamentarians said they felt obligated to raise their concerns through the prime minister. They underscored the need for U.S. lawmakers to critically evaluate the motivations behind what they see as a campaign to undermine Pakistan's democratic institutions. The letter also accused Imran Khan of encouraging political violence and criminal intimidation against his rivals and state institutions.

Over the past decade, he has incited mobs to attack Parliament, the state television building and Radio Pakistan, apart from widespread carnage and vandalism on May 9, 2023, which remains the day the darkest in our history, adds the letter.

The letter characterizes some PTI actions as digital terrorism, referring to cases where US law also allows strict measures against its citizens, including the use of force and surveillance.

Even the United States authorizes the use of force against civilians (DoD Directive 5240.01), authorizes surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, and tries individuals under the Military Commissions Act 2006, the letter said.

The lawmakers said Imran Khan had recently strained relations between the United States and Pakistan, referring to testimony by Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu, who accused the former prime minister of orchestrating a campaign based on a total lie.

It is our duty to remind the people of Pakistan, both at home and abroad, that the politics of hatred, exclusion and extremism expounded by Mr. Imran Khan Niazi and the PTI do not reflect or Pakistani society nor American values, the letter said.

The letter asked Prime Minister Shehbaz to request the diplomatic mission in Washington to involve the members of Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress, as well as the signatories of this letter, to highlight the right perspective on the issue and caution them against baseless political propaganda. against the Pakistani government, its officials, its elected officials, the country's democratic institutions and the judicial system.

The lawmakers expressed their respect for the American political process and their commitment to working with the new White House administration after the next election.

Published in Dawn, November 1, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1869022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos