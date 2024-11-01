Private schools to launch legal action against VAT on tuition fees, calling policy discriminatory





The UK's private schools, represented by the Independent Schools Council (ISC), have voted to take legal action against the Labor Party's decision to impose VAT on tuition fees. The ISC, which represents 1,400 independent schools, says the new tax is discriminatory, particularly affecting pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), as well as faith and specialist arts schools. The ISC has hired prominent barrister Lord Pannick KC, who defended Boris Johnson in the Partygate investigation, to launch a judicial review on the grounds that VAT's policy breaches the European Convention on Human Rights. The case will focus on the impact of the policy on SEND students, arguing that families who rely on private schools may struggle to find suitable alternatives in the public sector. Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed the VAT measure would come into force in January, generating around £1.7 billion a year by 2030. However, the Office for Budget Responsibility predicts the policy could force 35,000 students to leave private schools and enter the public sector, which would create additional pressure on public education resources. Julie Robinson, chief executive of the ISC, raised concerns that the policy does not take into account the diversity of the independent sector, where many schools operate on limited budgets. She stressed that the ISC's legal challenge would defend “the rights of families who have chosen independent education, but may no longer be able to do so due to VAT on their fees”. The ISC is calling on the government to reconsider the timing of VAT policy and collaborate on ways to mitigate its effects on small schools, SEND provision and arts education. With two thirds of the tax expected to be passed on to parents, the impact of the measure could lead to significant changes to the UK's education landscape, sparking an ongoing debate over access to private education .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bmmagazine.co.uk/news/private-schools-to-launch-legal-action-against-vat-on-fees-calling-policy-discriminatory/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos