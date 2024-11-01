CM Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi to examine BJP Karnataka's 'disastrous legacy'





Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he should examine the “disastrous” legacy of BJP Karnataka unity before pointing fingers at the Congress. He joined the war of words between the Congress and the BJP following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on election safeguards at a party event. “Mr. @narendramodi, before pointing fingers at the Congress, take a hard look at the disastrous legacy of @BJP4Karnataka in Karnataka! We are fulfilling all the promises we made to our people, the 5 guarantees implemented with a budget of over Rs 52,000 crore and an additional Rs 52,903 crore of capital expenditure to build the future of Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said in an article on “ X.” He alleged that the BJP had left Karnataka plagued by 40 per cent commission corruption, draining resources that could have transformed lives. “We use this same 40% to redirect it for the benefit of the population. What was your “success” here? Strengthen corrupt practices, leave Karnataka saddled with debt and use propaganda to cover up your failures? » asked the Chief Minister. He also criticized Modi for his “bad governance”. “And let's not forget: under your leadership, India's debt is expected to reach Rs 185.27 trillion by FY25, a staggering 56.8% of GDP! It is not just poor governance; this is a burden you are imposing on every Indian,” Siddaramaiah said. He said even though Karnataka contributed significantly to the Union coffers, the BJP government at the Center had deprived the state of its rightful share to prevent it from implementing guarantee schemes.

For every rupee that Karnataka gives, it gets only 13 paise in return. This is not “cooperative federalism”; this is pure and simple exploitation, the Chief Minister said.

Even though the Congress in Karnataka has kept its promises, the BJP continues to let down Indians across the country, he charged. Kharge on Thursday told Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar to respect financial limits. “Don’t say five, six, ten or twenty guarantees. Give guarantees based on your state budget. If you give guarantees beyond your budget, you will go bankrupt. You won't even have any dirt to fill the road. “People will blame you. If this government fails, there will be nothing for the next generation. You will only get a bad reputation and not a good one. In response, Modi launched a fierce attack on the opposition party based on Kharge's comments that state units of the Congress should make properly budgeted promises. “Congress is learning the hard way that it is easy to make unreal promises, but implementing them properly is difficult, if not impossible. Campaign after campaign, they promise the people things that they also know they can never keep. Today, they are seriously exposed in the eyes of the people,” the Prime Minister said.

