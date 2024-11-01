Ridwan Kamil Sowan to Jokowi solo, ready to bring provisions for Jakarta's future





Candidate for Governor of DKI Jakarta Number 1, Ridwan Kamil made a special visit to Solo to meet with President Joko Widodo in Solo, Central Java, Friday (01/11/2024).

JAKARTA (Independensi.com) – DKI Jakarta gubernatorial candidate number 1, Ridwan Kamil, or who is familiarly called Kang Emil, made a special visit to Solo to meet with President Joko Widodo on Friday (01/11/2024). This visit aims to establish friendship and dialogue regarding the future of Jakarta. The meeting took place at Jokowi's private residence at 2:30 p.m. WIB, where the two had a lively discussion about the development plans for the city of Jakarta. Kang Emil, who looked relaxed in a sky blue shirt, revealed that during the meeting he received a lot of advice and guidance from Jokowi, remembering Jokowi's previous experience as governor of DKI Jakarta. “As a young person, I certainly want to get opinions from high-ranking people like Pak Jokowi. “He gave me a lot of advice so that I can bring more achievements to Jakarta,” Kang Emil said. According to Ridwan Kamil, most of the discussions focused on guidelines and suggestions for making Jakarta a modern and inclusive global city. Jokowi, who also knows Ridwan Kamil well as the former governor of West Java, praised the strategies prepared by Kang Emil for Jakarta, starting with integrated and affordable housing programs, improving public transportation to areas of metropolitan area, Jakarta Smart Card Extension (KJP Plus). program, with plans to open a million jobs. “Mr. Ridwan Kamil has extraordinary experience as governor of West Java. Many of the big ideas are mature and clear for Jakarta. “I think he understands Jakarta's needs and challenges,” Jokowi said while expressing his appreciation for the plan. The meeting between these two personalities was not only filled with serious discussions, but also light-hearted discussions. Kang Emil did not forget to bring Bogor layer cake as a souvenir to Jokowi, remembering Jokowi's closeness to the city during his term as president. “Pak Jokowi once lived in Bogor, so this cake is a reminder of the land of Bogor. “I hope he likes it,” said Ridwan Kamil with great intimacy. Building on Jokowi's contribution, Ridwan Kamil is increasingly optimistic that he can bring big changes to Jakarta if elected governor. This meeting marked the beginning of steps towards creating a better and more inclusive future for Jakarta for all its citizens. Uploaded by: Tyo Pribadi

