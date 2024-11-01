Even when Modi and Xi held an unscheduled meeting at the 2023 BRICS summit in Johannesburg, during which the leaders had an almost in-depth exchange of ideas, it was agreed that the two representatives represented points of opposing views. As a result, official statements released at the time offered different interpretations of the meeting.

The 2024 BRICS summit, hosted by Russia, showed a completely different picture. The public engagement in Kazan made it clear that India and China are ready to take their relations to the next phase. We nevertheless have reason to maintain this optimism. India's Ministry of Education and China's Ministry of Education have so far revealed few details about the details of the deal.

In fact, it's because the negotiations are still ongoing. According to Indian Interior Minister S. Jaishankar, the tension on the border has eased and de-escalation, that is to say the gradual withdrawal of troops, is untenable. According to him, India and China managed to reach an agreement on 75 points of the dispute. Indian Army Chief of Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said in a press conference on October 22 that as far as we are concerned, we are trying to return to the status quo of April 2020.

Important notes

The latest maintenance agreement concerns the Depsang and Demchok region, where attempts to break the deadlock have failed over the past 24 months. This in itself is no small achievement, as Kna has always maintained that the situation in this region is an open question, even though India considers it part of the April 2020 escalation. However, the new agreement does not allow Indian teams to resume pre-2020 training at Saki and Pangong Tso South Coast and Gogras Hot Springs.

It is also worth noting that Modi and Xi requested a meeting between the various officials responsible for the India-China border (National Security Council Ajit Doval for the Indian side and Prime Minister Wang Yi for the Chinese side), but they didn't do it. will meet once in 2019. It is also unclear when the next Knaiindian Corps Commander-level meeting might take place.

The last meeting of the corps commands of the two countries took place in February, and the eight months that passed between the two rounds of negotiations constitute the longest period during which negotiations began in 2020. It is appropriate It should also be noted that the absence of high-ranking officers when announcing the road accident was glaring. The power of the economic lobby on the Indian side, that is, the pressure of the Indian business lobby, has played a decisive role in getting the Modi government to come to terms with women, because Indian companies continue to rely heavily on women's supply chains and technology. However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was quick to conclude that India would maintain restrictions on the six mentor countries, which was a veiled reference to China, meaning that policymakers are seriously considering increasing trade and investment with China.

The economic study 202324 cm published at the beginning of the year argued in favor of increasing direct foreign investors from König in the interest of resuming exports and managing nominal bilateral trade credit with König. While the recent border deal won't really take trade relations to a new level, it would require long-term policy analysis, even if it paves the way for such a possibility.

In line with India's consistent position that other bilateral issues cannot be resolved until peace is restored on the border, this agreement paves the way for peace, trade and investment, so that In the near future, the number of investors will increase exponentially. Instead, you can focus on addressing trade equality, with particular emphasis on reducing the current $85 billion trade deficit with China.

Svetges, not in front

For India, restoring economic relations with Beijing should be accompanied by more balanced and equitable trade practices, ensuring that economic relations are beneficial to both countries. From Beijing's side, one might also expect India to accept a direct and intermittent confrontation between the two countries. Direct communications were suspended as a precautionary measure during the Covid-19 period, then in June 2020, the Galvan conflict worsened the situation and India decided to end the long-term relationship with Kn.

From September 2024, the Indian Ambassador to Kana is campaigning for the launch of direct mail, adding: We expect positive measures from the start in the area of ​​launching direct mail and facilitating travel for Canadian citizens. The state of bilateral relations is also reflected in the fact that the number of visas issued to citizens of Kna is minimal. In the first half of 2024, India issued a total of 2,000 visas to Canadian citizens.

India, China and the Global South In the case of China, the tacit softening of stance regarding the conflict with India can be interpreted in the context of Beijing's efforts to cooperate with countries of the Global South. The Global South is not only a vital market for Beijing, but cooperation with developing countries can help China improve its international status, in which it poses a challenge to the liberal order of Western leaders.

With Beijing no longer giving in to ASEAN countries in the highly militarized South China Sea, adopting a more peaceful tone in the conflict with India could help signal rising peace in China, reported more and more intensely and more frequently in China. recent years. Given that India has managed to position itself as the voice of the South, notably with the G20 summit, of which the African Union was a member, one can very well imagine that Beijing will seek to negotiate with India rather than get involved in a competition. for influence with India. This explains why Knai's reading of the Modi-Hsi meeting refers to India and China as important members of the Global South, who must also shoulder international responsibilities, setting an example of strength and unity of developed countries and join the world more positive. and broader democracy in international relations.

What does jv bring?

Regarding China-India relations, from a certain point of view, we have a good feeling. Following the resolution of the Doklam standoff in 2018, Modi and Xi met in Wuhan, China, for an informal meeting. Optimism was high, many believed that victory would change everything and the long-awaited start of bilateral relations between India and China would take place.

It is clear that this was not the case. Two years later, Indian Sakhani troops had a violent skirmish in the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control, which sent bilateral relations into a downward spiral. In summary, the Modi-Hsi meeting in Kazan opened the door to a potential merger of relations, but the normalization of the village is also increasingly overdue. Although the steps taken to ease border tensions are important, they are only the beginning of a long process. There is no doubt that to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, the first step must be to build key trust and resolve deeper issues, which may take several months if both sides are proactive . At the same time, the Indian approach, which favors actions rather than words, emphasizes that normalization is only possible if both countries remain focused on this issue. The Ydelhi audience made it clear that it is important for Knn to prove its level through concrete measures, and not just diplomatic gestures. I understand that the thaw currently benefits both countries, but this is in no way a guarantee of lasting peace.

The author is a research scientist at the Eurasia Center of Neumann Jnos University.

