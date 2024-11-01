Jeffrey Epstein details his close relationship with Trump in newly released recordings | Donald Trump





A New York author and journalist has released audio tapes that appear to detail how Donald Trump had a close social relationship with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, which he long denied.

The tapes, released as part of the Fire and Fury podcast series by Michael Wolff, author of three books about Trump's first term and the bid for a second in 2020, and James Truman, former NME journalist and editorial director of Cond Nast, include Epstein's thoughts on the inner workings of the inner circle of former US presidents.

Wolff says the recordings were made during a 2017 discussion with Epstein about writing his biography. Epstein committed suicide two years later while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Despite his crimes, the wealthy financier was at the heart of a social circle of the rich and powerful in the United States and abroad that included many famous names.

Wolff says the tape clip is just a fraction of about 100 hours of Epstein talking about the inner workings of the Trump White House and his deep, long-standing relationship with Donald Trump.

Trump once praised Epstein in a conversation with New York magazine in 2002, calling him a great guy and alluding to his interest in younger women. But he said the two men had fallen out 15 years before Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution in Florida in 2008.

I was not a fan of him, I can tell you that, the president said after Epstein's arrest on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019.

The Fire and Fury recordings reveal Epstein recalling how then-President Trump pitted his circle against each other. His people fight, then he poisons the well outside, he says.

The author cites Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, and Kellyanne Conway among Trump acolytes and officials who squared off like courtiers in a competitive courtroom.

He will tell 10 people that Bannons is a bastard and Priebus is not doing a good job and Kellyanne has a big mouth, what do you think?

[JPMorgan Chase CEO] Jamie Dimon says you're trouble and I shouldn't keep you. And I spoke to [financier] Carl Icahn. And Carl thinks I need a new spokesperson.

Epstein continues his expose on Trump's approach to management: So Kelly[anne] even though I hired Kellyanne's husband, Kellyanne is just too unpredictable. And then he says to Bannon: You know I really want to keep you but Kellyanne hates you.

In response to the podcast, Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said: Wolff is a disgraced writer who regularly fabricates lies in order to sell fiction books because he clearly has no morals or ethics and accused the author of making false slanders and strange defamations. engaging in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Get America's most important headlines and highlights delivered to your email straight every morning

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Wolffs claims on the podcast that it became a way for Epstein to express his disbelief in someone whose sins he knew so well, and that person was later elected president. Epstein was totally concerned about Trump and, frankly, I think he was afraid of him.

Broadly, Wolff's intention is to portray two wealthy men from the 1980s whose common interests lie in money, women and status. It describes how they socialized together in New York.

The Guardian recently revealed that in 1993, Epstein took Sports Illustrated model and two-month-old girlfriend Stacey Williams to Trump's Fifth Avenue penthouse and allowed or possibly encouraged the former US president groping her in what she described as a twisted game.

Speaking on the podcast, Wolff said: Here are these two guys both driven by the need to do whatever they want with women: domination, submission and fun. And one of them ends up in the darkest prison in the country and the other in the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/01/trump-jeffrey-epstein-tapes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos